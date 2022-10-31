Farm Online
Dairy Australia purchased inputs price index reveals increases

By By Eliza Redfern, Industry Analyst, Dairy Australia
October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
New index reveals dairy farm input costs remain high in 2022

With each farm input operating in its own market and costs varying between them, an overall picture can be hard to decipher in volatile and uncertain times.

