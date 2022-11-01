A new series of six podcasts will show how farmers in south-west Victoria are doing things differently and cutting costs.
Heytesbury District Landcare Network (HDLN) has recruited 30 farms to its Climate Resilient Farms Project and now they want to tell other farmers about the amazing results they are achieving.
Understanding that farmers are busy people, to help spread the word, HDLN has come up with the perfect solution - a series of six podcasts which can be listened to in the comfort of the tractor.
While modern technology takes care of the hay baling, farmers can find out how to gain a 25 per cent increase in dry matter yield in only a year and with no artificial inputs, why one farmer has gone from 10 to 50 worms in a shovelful of soil, how chooks could be a solution to red-legged earth mite on clover and how to make the perfect pasture compost.
Episodes also cover how one dung beetle can bury a single cow pad in just 48 hours, why planting shelter belts, chicory and plantain saves on vet bills, what to put in your pasture mix to make paddocks more climate resilient and how to make electric vehicles part of the farm.
The podcasts share the stories of six farmers.
Co-founder of Otway Pastures Milk Craig (Reggie) Davis started composting his dairy farm waste more than 10 years ago and now produces 2000 tonnes of compost a year.
As a result, he has cut his annual $150,000 fertiliser bill by more than half and his use of synthetic fertiliser by 70 per cent.
He's now looking to mixed species pasture to cut artificial inputs even more.
Adam and Cath Jenkins of South Purrumbete stopped dairy farming in 2021 and haven't used fertiliser for two years.
Their land is now devoted to egg and beef farming with some dairy cow agistment and occasional holiday campers.
The project's agronomist, Jade Killoran discusses the benefits of a diverse pasture mix.
On the family dairy farm in Cooriemungle, Gavin Sinclair is tackling soil health in a number of ways.
Not only is he improving pasture soil by including nine different plants in his grazing mix, he is employing creatures less than a centimetre long (one of which is technically the strongest animal in the world.)
Dung beetle expert Dr Bernard Doube discusses how dung beetles can rejuvenate soil and pasture.
Bruce and Andrea Vallance are dairy farmers the Great Ocean Road with a three-way cross dairy herd - Friesian, Aussie Reds and Montbeliardes.
They discuss hybrid vigour, how they have cut their dairy energy bill by nearly 25 per cent, the astonishing results of their mixed species pasture trials, the success of the Soilkee Renovator and Mrs Vallance's role in the Timboon Agricultural Project.
Andrew Irvine runs a beef farm near Peterborough and has been restoring wetlands, fencing off bush and trialling mixed species pasture.
He has already noticed that the cattle which graze on chicory have less worms and cocksfoot beats ryegrass for sandy soils.
Chris Hibburt and Katy Millard fatten male dairy calves for beef at their farm near Port Campbell.
Dr Hibburt, an experienced vet, talks candidly about the diminishing market for animal products, synthetic milk and off-grid electric car charging, while community-minded Ms Millard discusses her climate change conscious children one of whom is vegan and wants to live life car-free.
Hear the podcasts at https://www.heytesburylandcare.org.au/podcast.
