Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Heytesbury landcare group releases farming podcasts

November 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victorian dairy farmer Reggie Davis features in a new podcast series. File picture

A new series of six podcasts will show how farmers in south-west Victoria are doing things differently and cutting costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.