IT is hoped a delicious, nutritious drink based on native Kakadu plums could reduce high levels of sugary drink consumption in remote Indigenous communities.
University of Queensland PhD candidate Jessica Cartwright said it was also hoped the research could lead to a business opportunity.
"In Indigenous communities there are higher rates of sugar-sweetened beverages consumed than compared to the rest of the country," Ms Cartwright said.
"We know this leads to negative health outcomes - chronic diseases like type two diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, all the nasty stuff.
"But what we haven't figured out is why Indigenous people are so drawn to these sugary drinks."
The prototype is being taste-tested at this week's TropAg International Agriculture conference in Brisbane.
The current prototype drink has a base of Kakadu plum, with a little bit of Davidson plum.
Michelle On from Kiril Park Wild Harvest said as an Indigenous person, she has seen first hand the impact of chronic disease.
"It's really sad to see chronic diseases affecting Indigenous people when traditional foods have so many nutritional benefits," Ms On said.
"I hope awareness will lead to healthier eating habits and this Kakadu plum beverage is the perfect alternative to high sugar soft drinks.
"Encouraging people to change eating habits and include more bushfoods is putting cultural foods back in a staple diet, and will not only have nutritional benefits but will boost cultural knowledge of bushfoods."
Ms Cartwright said a few interventions to reduce sugar-sweetened beverage consumption in remote communities have been tried and tested without addressing the root cause.
"These programs are often ineffective or not sustainable long term, so we're coming up with an alternative approach," she said.
"We are creating a healthier drink using native ingredients to empower communities and connect them to Country."
"But the goal is when we start to work closely with specific communities if they grow finger lime, for example, we will try to include that," Ms Cartwright said.
"We really want them to be able to take ownership of the drink to create an Indigenous enterprise.
"There is also the route of commercialisation down the track, but all the profits would be going to the Indigenous communities."
"It's a small sensory trial to gauge if people actually like the drink," Ms Cartwright said.
"We have found preference or taste is the most common factor that influences sugar-sweetened beverage intake, which is why it is imperative that its acceptance is comparable to that of a regular soft drink."
Ms Cartwright preliminary testing had found the drink has a lot of vitamin because of the Kakadu plum," Ms Cartwright said.
"This is beneficial, given our consumer is remote Indigenous communities where access to fresh fruit and vegetables and the nutrients they provide can sometimes be limited, and expensive.
"Overall, I think this idea of trying to create a substitute to decrease full sugar soft drink consumption had not even been considered up until this point."
Dr Olivia Wright from the Australian Research Council Training Centre for Uniquely Australian Foods is leading the team working to develop a soft drink using native ingredients and less sugar.
