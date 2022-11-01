Next few weeks a good time to quit finished cattle

WET conditions continue to play havoc with the supply of cattle to market, with cancelled sales in flood-affected regions and far smaller yardings where sales are going ahead.
The number of Eastern Young Cattle Indicator eligible stock on offer its at its lowest since April.
Equally, however, restockers are quiet, with country out of action due to rain and questions around what effect the extended wet conditions might have on pasture condition.
With more above-average rainfall forecast over the next week for much of eastern Australia, restockers are expected to remain out of action.
Processor cow prices are up, and feedlots have stepped in where restockers are absent, with the end result being finished prices are a bit stronger while the young cattle market is holding relatively level.
At 1028 cents a kilogram carcase weight today, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator remains above the long-term average but is 45c below the year-ago value.
Feeders accounted for 57pc of the EYCI take yesterday, and processors have lifted their percentage to 15.
Meat & Livestock Australia analyst Jenny Lim said further reduced yardings were expected moving forward and other supply chain issues such as transportation to feedlots and processing facilities, along with harvest and input supply issues, were also expected as well.
Heavy rainfall could also impact the quality of the feed on ground, especially with waterlogged paddocks. This could impact the finish of animals moving through the saleyards in the coming weeks, she said.
The wet is affecting NSW and Victorian supply the most, but some parts of south-east SA are also expected to be affected well into November.
Hamilton agent Jack Hickey, JME, said numbers were subdued right now and the big number of autumn-drop calves due to come on in mid-November could be affected if wet conditions were still taking a toll on restocker demand.
"No one is under any pressure to sell at the moment and some might decide to sit on a few calves because they have the feed," he said.
"The pressure to sell won't be there. The job has been exceptional but if it comes off too much people will just sit on cattle."
Mr Hickey said while issues like the possibility of animal disease outbreaks and global market turmoil were at the back of minds, he felt there was as much confidence in the market again now as there was pre the foot and mouth disease threat.
Mecardo analyst Angus Brown said the returns from backgrounding remained very good, and grass growth following the rains should be strong, bringing a bit of grass fever with it.
He suggested the coming weeks might be a good time to quit finished cattle, provided yards can handle traffic of course.
While processors now seem to be actively on the look for more cattle, and there is a talk of a short burst of heavier activity in November to catch up on rain delays, the longer-term outlook for the sector remains a worry given labour challenges.
Chairman of the national processing council with the sector's peak industry council, Terry Nolan, said: "If we get a wave of cattle coming onto the market in the next three to six months, the simple answer is no, processors will not be able to handle it."
The battle producers are having with restricted access to paddocks and roads showed up in online sales as well, with listings on AuctionsPlus down six per cent last week.
AuctionsPlus said the market could be best described as highly selective. The average value over reserve increased to a record high $272, while clearance rate came back to 66pc at the immediate closure of sales. Breeding stock and steer numbers were largely steady week-on-week, while heifer numbers contracted 21pc.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
