Rain plays havoc with cattle supply, EYCI slips

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 1 2022 - 1:00am
Next few weeks a good time to quit finished cattle

WET conditions continue to play havoc with the supply of cattle to market, with cancelled sales in flood-affected regions and far smaller yardings where sales are going ahead.

