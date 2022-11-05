Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Prices to soar as Russia stops Ukraine grain exports

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
November 5 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russia announcement supports prices

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended last week slightly lower before Russia announced it would withdraw its support for the Ukraine grain export corridor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.