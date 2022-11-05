Russia announcement supports prices

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended last week slightly lower before Russia announced it would withdraw its support for the Ukraine grain export corridor.
At time of writing, CBOT wheat futures hadn't traded since the announcement. But the expectation is international futures will be strongly higher to begin this week.
This should also flow through to real values of physical grain trading around the world.
So far this marketing year Ukraine has exported about 4.5 million tonnes of wheat. This is 60 per cent lower than the same time last year.
The United States Department of Agriculture currently forecasts Ukraine to export 11mt of wheat this year, which compares to the five-year average of 18mt.
Several scenarios may unfold from this situation but at this stage 11mt of Ukrainian wheat exports remains optimistic in my view.
If a subsequent Ukraine export agreement is secured, questions will remain on its validity and longevity. At this stage it appears unlikely in the short term in any case.
The immediate impact is global buyers of grain will need to prioritise securing grain from alternative exporting countries, which will be a difficult task, hence the potential for a jump in global prices.
In terms of alternative wheat suppliers, the USDA has forecast a record year for Russian exports at 42mt. The previous record was 41.4mt in 2019/2020 when there was no export tax or conflict, unlike this year.
Argentina has indicated it is looking to restrict exports as drought takes a toll on production forecasts which are now seen around 15mt, some 7mt lower than last year.
Compounding the lost wheat supply is the lost supply of corn to the world. Corn is a critical feed grain that wheat (and barley) competes with.
The USDA forecast Ukraine to export 15.5mt of corn this year down from the five-year average of 25.6mt.
Now it's likely to be less which is on top of lower corn production in the US this year.
Hence Australia remains an attractive source of grain for the world.
We are having our own issues with heavy and prolonged rain in many areas causing irreversible damage to crops and putting further pressure on logistics.
When you get some grain into the bin this year, make sure you don't give it away, regardless of the quality.
Do your own numbers, work out what you feel is a fair price and offer it for sale to all buyers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.