National Water Grid can invest in dams only for town water, minister Tanya Plibersek says

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:58am, first published November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek says the previous criteria was too narrow and didn't consider the flow on effect increased water security had on communities.

THE federal government can more freely fund regional dams for town water security, after releasing itself from restrictive criteria that required any investment in water infrastructure to have an industry component.

