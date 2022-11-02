Inflation has been at the top of most financial reports over the past year, both at home and in our export markets.
Its impact in Australia on energy prices, interest rates and in particular food prices has been clearly evident as well as its impact on changing consumption patterns.
In the September quarter, the Australian Annual Food Inflation figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, year-on-year was 9 per cent, with beef at 9.3pc and sheepmeat at 5.5pc.
Inflationary pressures on input costs for meat processors (energy, labour, transport etc) has only added to the almost record cost of livestock, exacerbating the existing inefficiencies involved with the running of processing plants at less than optimum capacity because of the lack of labour.
These pressures have only contributed to the already negative margins many processors are facing in continuing to operate in the current inflationary environment.
While the impact of inflationary pressures has not been as immediate on the export meat market while international demand for beef and sheepmeat has remained strong, as the year has progressed a different set of parameters has started to come into play.
This has included the impact of changes in currency exchange rates and how they affect trade flows as well as government policy on food imports in some countries where those imports have been assessed as essential to the local food basket.
As a result of the fight against inflation in the United States, the US Federal Reserve has moved faster than most other central banks in raising interest rates to try and bring it under control. Higher US interest rates have in part attracted more investors to the $US dollar increasing its value.
A significant proportion of Australian meat exports is still negotiated in US$ so that directly impacts Australian competitiveness.
The US$ is also seen as a bit of a safe haven when international markets are disrupted so has attracted further support as inflation has surged along with other international uncertainty.
The strong growth in the value of the US$ over the past nine months is now a major headwind for the US beef industry, especially in markets like Japan, Korea and China as US beef becomes more expensive in $US terms.
Since the start of this year the US$ has appreciated over 14pc against the Chinese RMB, 21pc against the Korean won and over 33pc against the Japanese yen.
The Australian dollar has fluctuated but depreciated around 14pc to the US$, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The USDA has forecast that as inflation pressures hit China, the world's largest beef and sheepmeat import market, consumer pressure to trade down to lower cost meat items in the country will advantage lower cost suppliers like Brazil who already supply up to 25pc of the country's beef imports.
A review of official Chinese import values for frozen beef this September shows Australia's average per unit import value for frozen beef is over 21pc above that of Brazil and second only to the US in the 18 countries listed as frozen beef suppliers to China.
When Australia's chilled beef trade to China is added, that differential would be even greater.
This is not to say that we are badly positioned here, quite the contrary. We are never going to compete successfully in the lower commodity priced sector where Brazil is king. But while Chinese imports by volume for pork and chicken have fallen this year due to changing market parameters, Chinese beef imports are up 12pc.
Maintaining our reputation in the higher quality (and priced) end of this expanding market, despite the current inflationary pressures should remain our overall strategy.
Korea has always differed from the rest of Asia in having a traditional demand for beef rather than the traditional preference for pork and chicken found in most of the rest of the region.
As food inflation has hit Korea, the Korean Government has moved to try and protect a staple like beef from domestic and global inflationary pressures.
We covered in this column back in July the establishment by the Korean Government of a 100,000 tonne duty free beef quota as one measure to address these inflationary concerns. Given the most favoured nation import duty for beef in Korea is 40pc, this duty free quota has had a substantial effect on existing supplying countries, most of who have been supplying at different import duties under different trade agreements - the US at 10.7pc, Australia at 16pc, NZ and Canada at 18.6pc and Uruguay at 40pc.
The 75,000 tonne duty free allocation reserved for frozen beef was fully utilised by August but the remaining 25,000 tonnes reserved for chilled beef only reached its limit on October 19.
Now that it's fully utilised, the market will have to adjust back to the existing individual tariff arrangements but with a lot of duty free meat still entering the market for some months.
In Mexico last week, the tenth largest beef exporter in the world, the government, as part of its campaign to address food inflation, announced an agreement with 15 private companies to reduce the price of 24 basic goods - one of which is beef.
The resulting decree that came into effect on October 20, effectively waives import duties on beef items for identified companies until at least February 2023 but could be extended until December 2023 if required.
Mexico is a major beef exporter to the US (164,959 tonnes in the seven months to July this year) so a complex set of parameters are in play as the fight against inflation continues. Sheepmeat is not included in this program.
The surge in slaughter numbers form last week has continued this week, hitting 95,678 head.
Ongoing flooding in western NSW and Victoria as well as inclement weather patterns in southern Queensland and South Australia continue to impact livestock movements.
The US market continues to weaken in the face of adequate domestic supplies with the indicator price for 90cl Australian frozen boneless at 257 US cents ex- dock last week compared with around 316 US cents/lb in early 2022, a price fall that is in contrast to the continued high prices for Queensland medium cows, helping in part to explain the negative cutout margins processors are continue to face.
