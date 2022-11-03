The new owner of Canty's farm at Ruffy in the Strathbogie Ranges automatically becomes custodian of a local landmark.
A granite dome on one of the farm's hills is also called Canty's Rock which apparently can be seen from a long way away.
Ruffy is located near Euroa in the north-east of Victoria and Elders have two parcels of farm land for sale.
Both are said to have been long-held productive grazing properties of the O'Connor's.
For simultaneous sale is Canty's (142 hectares, 351 acres) and Sealy's (91ha, 224 acres).
Ruffy is less than two hours from Melbourne by either the Hume Highway or the Melba Highway.
The district's rugged granite rock outcrops are a big drawcard according to the tourist brochures.
From an agricultural perspective, Ruffy is better known as being pivotal in the introduction of early Merino genetics to Victoria.
"Buy one or buy both," said the agents from Elders Real Estate.
In three certificates of title at the Creamery Lane/Longwood-Ruffy Road intersection is "Canty's".
This property is characterised by "Canty's Rock" but is first class grazing country.
Comprising perennial pastures and native grasses and boasting a strong 61 year fertiliser history, the property is well fenced into 18 productive paddocks.
Steel sheep yards and silos are also located near the entrance.
A reliable bore pumps two 22,000 litre tanks which supply water to 16 troughs around the farm.
There are 12 spring-fed and catchment dams on the property.
The second property, Sealy's, is also a productive grazing property of gently undulating country with stunning views to the north encompassing Mount Wombat and the ranges.
Also comprising perennial pastures and native grasses, the property has a 40 year fertiliser history and is well fenced into 12 paddocks.
Steel and timber sheep yards are centrally located on the block.
Again there is a reliable bore pumping to a single 22,000L tank which supplies water to troughs in every paddock.
As well there are four dams and a perennial stream.
With power available, Sealy's is both a terrific farm and/or new home site.
Expressions of interest close for both on November 24.
For more information contact Brendan Allen on 0499 229007.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
