There is now a remedy for caravanners with faulty gas cookers.
A safety alert was issued in July for owners to urgently stop using the popular Swift 500 series gas caravan cookers.
There is a risk of explosions and burns associated with 16 recalled models of the Swift cookers.
About 11,000 cookers are affected, manufactured between January 2019 and May 2020.
"Unfortunately, three people have already suffered serious injuries and burns while using a defective Swift cooker," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said.
"In one case a person suffered first degree burns to their stomach and legs. We don't want to see any more injuries occur,"
People with a Swift 500 series cooker in their caravan or motorhome should immediately arrange a free inspection of their cooker and possible repair.
Those inspections and repairs will be carried out free of charge by the manufacturer, under a remedy Swift has negotiated with the Gas Technical Regulators Committee.
The GTRC comprises of representatives from Australian state, territory, and New Zealand gas regulators.
People are advised not to use the front left burner of their cooker until they have been inspected and necessary repairs carried out.
"Remove the knob and store it out of reach," Ms Rickard said.
Most of the recalled cookers were supplied new with the vehicle by retailers nationally and a small number were purchased separately by consumers and installed later.
Part of the gas supply pipe to the cookers may break or erode.
The remedy process involves inspecting the tube that supplies gas to the front left burner to check that it is fitted correctly and shows no signs of wear. Damaged or ill-fitting burner tubes will be replaced.
The model and the date of manufacture can be found inside the cooker lid.
These details can be checked against the full list of recalled models on the ACCC's product safety website, where consumers can also find information on what to do next.
Grey nomad groups have been warned in particular.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
