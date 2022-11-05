Farm Online
Treasure hunters are searching the drawers after a single coin makes $60,000 at auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 5 2022 - 3:00pm
People have been checking old coin jars and pre-decimal coin collections for the rare pennies and half-pennies.

Aussies have been scratching through their drawers and old coin collections to find rare pre-decimal currency.

