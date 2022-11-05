Aussies have been scratching through their drawers and old coin collections to find rare pre-decimal currency.
Six 1930's Australian pennies are being taken to auction after one was sold last month for an Australian record $60,000.
"Following the news of the penny breaking a record, people were flooding our phones in hopes they had one of these rare pennies," Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said.
"From this we have now seen six more come to auction," he said.
"We had customers going through their drawers following the news on the last penny sale and to the surprise of some custodians they found their own 1930s penny which we now have up for auction," Mr Hames said.
The six 1930s pennies going to auction this Sunday are expected to achieve far into a six figure sum collectively, with one being unreserved.
They were found in Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.
"Two of the pennies have a grading of very fine, that being better than the penny we sold last month, so we could possibly see these two pennies break another record," Mr Hames.
Coin valuers can often dash the dreams of treasure-hunters.
MORE READING: Warning of dangers of unbogging machinery.
It's not just the date on the coin but the condition of the coin, or bank-note, which is important to other collectors.
Grandparents might have squirrelled away a pre-decimal coin collection but the coins had been marked from being in general circulation.
The same could be true today with people putting aside currency with the former Queen's image engraved on it.
"The market for pennies and numismatics is really strong at the moment and people don't want to miss out on the opportunity to make the best of it," Mr Hames said.
These particular pennies are the lowest mintage pre-decimal Australian coins in existence with only 1500 in circulation.
"Our numismatic auctions have filled up until January with the pennies generating an influx in interest among the Australian community and many collectables coming forward to Lloyds Auctions, we're encouraging the community wanting to sell their old or valued treasured to get in now," Mr Hames said.
Also, on offer in the fine art and luxury numismatics auction is a 1925 Australian One Penny.
This is the second rarest penny after the 1930's coins.
There is also a 1923 Australian Half Penny, found in NSW. This was an error coin and is Australia's rarest half penny.
The six 1930's pennies will go under the hammer this Sunday.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.