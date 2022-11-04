Farm Online

Can robots help address the worlds food security issues?

November 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie food security robot takes centre stage at international conference

AN expert in agricultural robotics at the University of Sydney's Australian Centre for Field Robotics will attend the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation's conference and deliver the latest research on how agricultural robotics could support nutrition security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.