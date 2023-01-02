WHEN it comes to climate change, there are two ways of measuring methane.
One is GWP100, the direct measurement of the global warming potential of greenhouse gases compared to carbon dioxide.
The other is the GWP* (star) system, which captures the contrasting impacts of short and long-lived climate pollutants.
Importantly, GWP* helps show livestock are part of the climate solution and remain critical to feeding the global population, which is expected to go from 8 billion today to 9.7 billion in 2050.
The difference is the GWP100 measures methane in direct comparison to carbon dioxide over 100 years period.
Under that system methane is 28 times more potent to CO2.
Outgoing head of the International Livestock Research Institute headquartered in Nairobi, Dr Jimmy Smith said the GWP* system more accurately reflects short-lived methane is shown to be far less of an issue.
Speaking at the recent International TropAg conference in Brisbane, Dr Smith said there were many misconceptions about the environmental footprint of livestock production and the consumption of livestock-derived foods such as milk, meat and eggs.
"A good example is the widely accepted notion that a great deal of water (some 15,000 litres) is needed to produce a kilogram of beef," Dr Smith said.
"But most of the livestock in developing countries as well as Australia are raised on rangelands, where virtually all of the water used by livestock comes in the form of rainfall or unpotable stream run-offs rather than potable freshwater.
"The figure of 15,000 litres that is so often taken as 'real' is one that adds up the large amounts of water needed to grow feed for livestock raised in the intensive livestock production systems of rich countries."
Dr Smith said part of the challenge was industrial agricultural systems differed vastly from the smallholder and extensive livestock production systems that were ubiquitous in poor countries.
At the same time, Dr Smith said the world's growing population was estimated to need 60 per cent more food by 2050 than it currently produced.
"Producing all that food on a landmass that some say is already meeting its ecological limits with a farming-as-usual approach is not an option," Dr Smith said.
"We are going to have to apply tremendous amounts of new science to increase our food production without using new lands or using up many more natural resources.
"Making livestock production systems and the foods they produce-which nourish as well as feed us-more productive will be a big part of those solutions."
Dr Smith said to feed and nourish the entire world's population, there would need to be a significant increase in the productivity of small-scale livestock systems.
"These are systems feeding much of the world and will make smallholder farmers more competitive in the marketplace," he said.
"And of course we urgently need greater equity as well as growth.
"The hundreds of millions of women in the developing world who play critical roles in livestock production, marketing and consumption should benefit as much as men from the sector's growth opportunities.
"And just as important is the need to reduce the environmental footprint of today's livestock systems, not only in terms of their greenhouse gas emissions but also of their potential harms to land, biodiversity and other natural resources."
In a powerful address to close the international conference Dr Smith said TropAg was an opportunity to engage people with different points of view about how to tackle the challenges to food and nutritional security without crossing "planetary boundaries".
"TropAg will help us connect science from around the world to build the understanding and new alliances needed to deliver the significant solutions to tackle these challenges," he said.
Dr Smith said such collaboration was essential to building livestock systems that were more sustainable-in social and economic as well as environmental terms.
"We have a great deal of diversity to bridge," he said.
"As in the political world right now, there is much polarisation in agricultural discussions.
"Food and agricultural conversations have become heated, with vegans and vegetarians, animal rights and environmental activists, lined up against livestock keepers, producers and meat eaters.
"But what we don't need when facing such big challenges as the future of food security is aggressive argumentation, privileged positions and oversimplified narratives unsupported by evidence."
Dr Smith said while there were concerns in richer countries about unsustainable practices in industrial livestock systems, people in poorer countries naturally viewed livestock as a potent way to improve their household and national incomes and nutrition while coping with a changing climate.
"I've found that when we sit down and talk to each other, respectful of where each of us is coming from, we find a lot of common ground," he said.
"Most of us want the same thing-healthy nutritious diets that are sustainable and equitable.
"We just need to recognise that there are diverse ways of achieving that, and that livestock research for development has much to offer to get us there."
