It would be an eye-watering task with a hand knitting needle but believe it or not a fully knitted wool suit has found popularity in Europe.
It's is called the suit of the future by the Germany-based BOSS clothing manufacturer.
BOSS has teamed up with Australian Wool Innovation's marketing arm The Woolmark Company to create a stylish garment many thought impossible.
AWI chief executive officer John Roberts says the fully knitted suit is a game changer.
"Our product innovation team in Germany worked closely with BOSS and STOLL a leader in flat-knitting machine technology and used yarns from Suedwoelle to turn this great idea into reality," he said.
The suit's fabric was knitted in Germany before being made in Italy.
"We have a long-standing relationship with BOSS, and wool has been a favourite fibre for them, with the brand's traditional tailoring elevated by its choice of Merino wool," Mr Roberts said.
"This won't replace tailored suits, but rather give the consumer additional options."
BOSS has already launched the suit in their global flagship stores and quickly sold out.
Planning has begun on another release, now their popularity has been established.
"We are thrilled to partner with and guide BOSS, passing on our technical knowledge to develop the innovative Merino wool-rich knitted suit, which challenges the conventional construction of a suit," Mr Roberts said.
"What's so exciting about this garment is its unique knitted construction, achieved by a state-of-the-art STOLL knitting machine, resulting in less fabric waste."
The innovation of a knitted suit is seen as one way of reaching younger customers.
The advertising campaign which accompanied the suit's launch also underlined wool's sustainable credentials to continue the work of the "Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel" campaign.
BOSS brand ambassador and one of TikTok's most followed stars, Khaby Lame, was the face of this campaign than 60 million views worldwide since its launch last month.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
