Mitchell Bakery listed walk in, walk out

A THRIVING, income producing business in a progressive Maranoa town is on the market on a walk in, walk out basis.
Mitchell Bakery offers excellent returns and has been listed for $425,000 with Elders, including the freehold property.
Kyle and Fiona Mansfield have very successfully operated the business for more than over 16 years.
The bakery and coffee shop is located in a prime position in the main street, and is well recognised as one of Mitchell's a core businesses.
Cambridge Street is part of the busy A2 Warrego Highway that connects Brisbane to Charleville and is well travelled by tourists.
Marketing agent Daven Vohland, Elders, said having raised their family and achieving many awards for their products, the Mansfields were ready for the next chapter in their lives.
"The new owners only need to have a desire of running their own business and being their own boss," Mr Vohland said.
"All training is on the job."
Mitchell is a "must visit" town for outback tourists who flock to the Great Artesian Spa, which is located within walking distance of the bakery. The spa's mineralised water is said to have therapeutic benefits.
Mitchell is located on the Warrego Highway, 87km west of Roma.
Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.
