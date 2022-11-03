Farm Online
Home/Property

Mitchell Bakery listed walk in, walk out

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mitchell Bakery has been listed on a walk in, walk out basis, including the freehold property.

A THRIVING, income producing business in a progressive Maranoa town is on the market on a walk in, walk out basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.