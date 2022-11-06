A highly productive Warrnambool district dairy farm has come onto the market offering buyers a ready-to-go money earner.
Consider these impressive production numbers from agents Charles Stewart.
Nine Mile Creek Dairy Farm (353 hectares, 872 acres freehold - 142ha, 352 acres leasehold) produced 7.3 million litres of milk and 553,367kg of milk solids last financial year.
"Nine Mile Creek Dairy Farm provides a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional 'turnkey' large scale dairying operation with the addition of irrigation and leasehold in a highly desirable recognized dairying district," agent Nick Adamson said.
The Kilpatrick farm at Koroit is for sale through an expressions of interest campaign closing December 9.
The expected sale price is in the $12 million range.
Mr Adamson said a walk-in walk-out option is preferred which includes the top quality 900 head cow herd, conserved fodder, plant and machinery allowing the purchaser to "hit the ground running".
That dairy herd was listed in the top 100 highest quality milk producers nationally (October 2022 - Dairy Australia).
The property is underpinned by its security and reliability, notwithstanding its long season with 741mm annual rainfall there is 131ha (324 acres) of pivot irrigation.
Of that (53ha, 132 acres) is freehold and 87ha (214 acres) is leasehold ex-Bega Treated Water farm).
Infrastructure includes a fully automated and computerised one-man 50 unit rotary dairy, complete with 19,500L vat, 500 cow yard capacity and three phase power.
Other substantial dairying infrastructure includes 750 cow capacity feed pads, 13 bay purpose built calf shed and machinery shedding.
There are also three residences on Nine Mile Creek Dairy including a spacious fully appointed four-bedroom brick family homestead (c.1995) plus another four-bedroom home and a two-bedroom cottage.
Mr Adamson said Nine Mile Creek Dairy Farm has been meticulously managed and operated plus it offers superior residential, dairying and other agricultural infrastructure.
"Its performance and productivity speaks for itself," he said.
"The location of the property from a lifestyle perspective is ideal for family and staff pursuits alike."
For more information contact Mr Adamson on 0418 571589.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
