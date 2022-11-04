The Australian cotton industry is still expecting a large cotton crop despite the persistent rain in much of New South Wales and Queensland which has delayed planting of the new crop.
While the rain is proving a headache for growers, particularly in southern NSW valleys where it meant farmers have missed planting in the optimum window, there is still confidence a large crop will be planted.
"It has been an unusual season with the wet conditions and it really is a mixed bag across cotton growing regions," said Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray.
"On one hand there have been some really welcome falls in Central Queensland that have seen the Fairbairn Dam rise to 38 per cent of capacity," Mr Murray said.
"This means irrigators have gone from 2pc allocations to 98pc virtually overnight so it has certainly got growers excited after a run of dry years," he said.
"We've seen reasonable rain in that part of the world at other times but it just has not really run into the storages whereas this time it has."
"We're expecting 16,000 hectares to be planted in the Fairbairn catchment this year, up from 8000ha last year which will be their largest crop for a number of years."
"On the other hand in the shorter season regions in the south of NSW, from the Macquarie Valley south, the rain means farmers have not been able to plant and the planting window is virtually closed.
"In the Murrumbidgee and Murray Valleys we may well only see 50-60pc of the plant we thought we'd have."
"Farmers there may look to alternative summer crops to replace cotton that can be planted later once paddocks dry out."
Flooding has not only delayed planting but has hit irrigation infrastructure, particularly in northern NSW.
Cotton Australia chief executive Adam Kay said there had been reports of major infrastructure damage following floodwater inundation.
"We are keeping government stakeholders informed on the situation," Mr Kay said.
He said from a cotton perspective while there was major flooding in the north-western NSW floodplain country around Narrabri and Moree it appeared the worst damage would be to winter crops such as barley and wheat.
Mr Murray said while it was saturated in northern NSW there was a good amount of crop already planted and even for growers forced to replant there was the luxury of a longer planting window.
"There is still plenty of time so where crop has been washed out they still have until around the end of the month to plant the crop and still manage to get a good crop."
Overall, Mr Kay said it was anticipated the national crop would be down slightly, albeit from a high figure this year.
"At this stage we expect around a 10pc reduction on our crop forecasts for 2023."
Mr Murray said there was still a small amount of cotton yet to be picked in southern Queensland, due to delays with wet paddocks, while he said early plantings in CQ had fared well in spite of some damage from the heavy rain and hail that put the water into Fairbairn.
Mr Murray said the situation in the northern NSW valleys varied enormously.
"When you get into the Namoi and Gwydir Valleys reasonable areas have been planted already, there will probably be significant replanting when they are able to get back on but equally there are some paddocks that are well protected from flood waters."
In terms of dryland plantings, Mr Murray said it was difficult to assess but added there was still the potential for a significant dryland plant, depending on the conditions.
He said at this stage Cotton Australia believed there would be no widespread shortages of cotton seed.
"We may see some localised issues, primarily due to transport and the logistics of dealing with the floods but overall we feel there should be enough."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
