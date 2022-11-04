Southern Tablelands country makes $5735/acre

PRODUCTIVE 275 hectare (680 acre) Southern Tablelands property Oak Park has sold at auction for $3.9 million.
The sale price is equal to about $14,182/ha ($5735/acre), bang on target with pre-auction expectations.
Located 21km from Crookwell and 50 minutes from Goulburn, Oak Park comprises of undulating low hills with productive loam soils and heavy river loams.
Quality pastures include rye, clovers and native grasses plus river phalaris.
The property is well fenced into eight main paddocks and is suited to prime lambs and/or cattle with some farming.
Water is supplied from a 3km frontage to the Crookwell River and nine dams.
Structural improvements include a four bedroom ranch-style homestead with an outdoor entertaining area and two double garages. There is also a two stand shearing shed with sheep yards, machinery shed, hay shed, cattle yards, second set of sheep yards, 30 tonne silo, and an older cottage.
The marketing of Oak Park was handled by Ray Croker, Elders Real Estate Goulburn.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.