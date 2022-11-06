Farm Online
Native food potential mapped across Australia

By Nick Gibbs
November 6 2022 - 11:00am
Modern non-native crops such as sugarcane and wheat need intensive cultivation, Dr Adam Canning says (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Growing Australian natives as a commercial crop can restore balance in the ecosystem, and new research shows which parts of the country have the best potential.

