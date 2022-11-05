Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Bowman dairy farmer and the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework

November 5 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Middlebrook on the family's 100-year-old dairy farm at Bowman. Pictures supplied

Every part of the dairy supply chain needs to be involved to ensure continued production of nutritious dairy foods, a Hunter Valley dairy farmer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.