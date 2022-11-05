Every part of the dairy supply chain needs to be involved to ensure continued production of nutritious dairy foods, a Hunter Valley dairy farmer says.
Bowman, NSW, dairy farmer, Tom Middlebrook says it will take a collective effort, with sustainability at the fore of practices on the farm.
Tom's family have owned their Bowman dairy farm property for 100 years.
This century, the property has seen a lot of change and development, with technology to thank for a lot of the improvements.
Tom is an operations manager on the farm alongside his father and their team.
Tom said his father had always being an innovative farmer on the front foot toward positive change.
"As farmers, we are committed to implementing processes and innovations on the farm to address sustainability challenges in areas such as improving water efficiencies through recycling, as well as land management to improve biodiversity, soil, and carbon capture, food waste management, and antimicrobial stewardship," Tom said.
"I recognise that people want to know how the food they eat is produced, with sustainability playing an increasingly important role in their food choices.
"As a key part of the dairy food production cycle, it's my goal to always be proud of how we farm, continuously looking to evolve our practices to ensure sustainability is at the fore."
The Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework has reached its 10-year milestone, continuing its promise to provide nutritious food for a healthier world.
The framework is underpinned by four commitments to enhance economic viability and livelihoods, improve the wellbeing of people, provide the best care for animals, and reduce environmental impact.
This is the first agricultural framework of its kind and sets the standard for sustainable dairy production in Australia to 2030, and beyond.
Since 2012, the industry has made significant progress to help address the world's sustainability challenges including:
Dairy Australia general manager sustainability Helen Dornom said the industry's sustainability journey had been one of constant reviewing, adapting and evolving to meet the world's changing needs.
"The Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework was born through stakeholder collaboration and the industry's desire to demonstrate our respect for our planet, people, and animals. Now, sustainability is a key pillar in all areas of the Australian dairy industry," Ms Dornom said.
As the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework enters its second decade, the Australian dairy industry continues to tackle future ambitions such as improving workplace safety culture and developing actions to reduce packaging, food waste and silage wrap usage.
For more information about the internationally recognised Australian Dairy Industry Sustainability Framework and the dairy industry's commitments to its people, animals, the community and planet visit website dairy.com.au/sustainabilityframework.
