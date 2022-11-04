Farm Online
Warrumbungle country hits $2.8 million prior to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 5 2022 - 10:00am
WEEROONA, a predominately grazing block located in the Warrumbungle Shire, has sold for $2.8 million prior to its scheduled November 3 auction.

