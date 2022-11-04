WEEROONA, a predominately grazing block located in the Warrumbungle Shire, has sold for $2.8 million prior to its scheduled November 3 auction.
The sale price of the 512 hectare (1265 acre) property fronting the Newell Highway is equal to about $5469/ha ($2213/acre).
The country has about 70 per cent black/chocolate basalt and 30pc red basalt soils including about 40ha of lighter country with some timbered areas.
About 30 per cent of the property can be cultivated.
Weeroona is fenced into 17 paddocks with two laneways.
Water supplied by 11 dams, two springs and two bores.
There is a mix of native pastures with clover. Timbers include white box, kurrajong, ironbark and pine.
Improvements include an older style three bedroom timber home and a one bedroom flat. There is also a machinery shed, hay shed, workshop, 150 head capacity cattle yards.
Weeroona also has an additional building entitlement.
The marketing of Weeroona was handled by Paul Banks, Davidson Cameron & Co.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.