Heavy rain puts dampener on 2022 Christmas cherries

By Jacob Shteyman
November 5 2022 - 4:00pm
Too much rain can cause cherries to burst, ruining crops of the summer fruit. (Chi Tranter/AAP PHOTOS)

Shoppers loading up on cherries ahead of the festive season face a sour experience at the checkout as heavy rain risks driving up prices of the Christmas favourite.

