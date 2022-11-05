Farm Online

Curtin University scientist Kit Prendergast names new bee after her dog

Eileen Wood
By Eileen Wood
November 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new bee with a snout-like face has been discovered near Perth. Picture supplied.

A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland and named after a pet dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eileen Wood

Eileen Wood

Senior Journalist

I'm a senior news journalist at The Senior newspaper, the leading publication bringing targeted news on issues affecting older Australians. We cover NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, SA and WA. If you have a story idea I would love to hear it. You can email me: eileen.wood@thesenior.com.au or phone The Senior 02-4355-5000, mob. 0490 373 465

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.