Farm Online

Jem Cassar-Daley records song for Rural Aid Mates Day

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
November 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's nothing like an emotionally charged song to unite Australians doing it tough and this year's Rural Aid Mates Day on November 23 has a cracker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Digital journalist

Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.