Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Organic Farmer of the Year finalists for 2022

November 6 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From kimchi to bug vacuums - meet the Organic Farmer of the Year finalists

Teaching how to make kimchi, building a bug vacuum to control pests, repurposing harvest waste, ensuring consistent product supply and producing cider from surplus fruit are just some of the innovative and interesting ideas developed by the finalists for Organic Farmer of the Year at the 2022 Australian Organic Industry Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.