Farm Online
Home/Beef

Makers want to use the word 'meat' to label their food grown in a lab

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 7 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many new food products are being developed in the lab. Picture from Steakholder Foods.

Australia's traditional meat industries say they have been snubbed again with the latest move to refer to foods made in a laboratory as meat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.