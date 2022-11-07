Australia's traditional meat industries say they have been snubbed again with the latest move to refer to foods made in a laboratory as meat.
Fresh from an often heated spat with plant based food makers over the use of the word meat in their labels, livestock industries were caught by surprise.
An "agri-food" conference in Singapore late last month, which included several Australian alternative protein groups, made an agreement to officially refer to cellular proteins as cultivated meat.
It had earlier been suggested the food imitations would be marketed as "slaughter-free" meat.
Traditional meat industries around the world claim alternative food makers are hijacking their good name to deliberately confuse consumers and make sales.
The Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit launched a memorandum of understanding to collectively use the term cultivated meat for food products grown directly from animal cells in the lab.
Millions of dollars are being poured into development of these products in Australia and around the world to replace traditional products like meat, dairy and seafood with new scientific advances like precision fermentation.
Cellular Agriculture Australia and startups working to develop these products like Magic Valley joined the often controversial Melbourne lobby group Food Frontier to sign off on the MOU.
Magic Valley announced in September it had created a cultivated lamb meat prototype.
A US company expects its fake hamburgers will reach price parity with conventional meat by 2026.
Food Frontier attracted criticism from traditional industries at last year's Senate hearings into food labelling which sought to remove the use of words like meat, beef and chicken from labelling.
The MOU says the "cultivated meat" was agreed to by more than "30 key industry participants".
But the Australian livestock industry says it was not consulted.
A spokesman for the Red Meat Advisory Council says it was surprised by this latest move.
The spokesman said the latest move would be brought to the Federal government's attention "and how it doesn't align with the governments 'clearer labelling' election commitment".
Food Frontier chief executive Jane Sydenham-Clarke said, "As emerging protein innovations inch closer to market launch in our region, it's fantastic to see unity amongst the cellular agriculture sector around what these foods will be called.
MORE READING:
"Food Frontier's work is focused on building public understanding and trust in new foods like cultivated meat and having shared language across the sector helps us collectively carry that message to all stakeholders."
APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture president Sandhya Sriram said regulatory harmonisation was vital for the long-term success of the cultivated foods industry.
"This MOU establishes a regional precedent that can be replicated in other markets around the globe."
They said the agreement's goal was "to reduce the risk of miscommunication between regulatory bodies and stakeholders".
They want products cultivated from animal cells "to reach their full potential to improve food security, mitigate environmental degradation, and alleviate global poverty".
"Importantly, it is also a scientifically accurate term that clearly distinguishes foods that are cultivated from animal cells from other existing products in the marketplace," the MOU said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.