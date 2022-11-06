FLOOD affected farmers across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania can now apply for a $500 pre-paid Visa card from Rural Aid.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said the financial assistance would help eligible, registered farmers make ends meet in this difficult time.
"Many farmers are in an anxious state right now, with flood water putting livestock, crops and livelihoods at serious risk," Mr Warlters said.
"When the flood water recedes and farmers survey the damage, the true extent of this flooding crisis will become clear.
"Rural Aid is standing with our farmers to help them work through what will be a lengthy, expensive and overwhelming recovery."
Mr Warlters said flood-specific $500 pre-paid Visa cards would help make the recovery process that little bit easier.
Leading agribusinesses GrainCorp and Elders have made generous donations collectively totalling $250,000 to support Rural Aid's flood response efforts.
Deniliquin farmer and Rural Aid board member, Airlie Landale said the floods have been devastating.
"It is nearly summer, yet it still feels like winter is rolling on and haunting us," Ms Landale said.
"It feels wrong to be speaking about too much rain, but the impact of recent floods has been devastating for so many," Airlie said.
"Farmers have lost thousands upon thousands of hectares of crop, producers have lost livestock, fences and their homes, and rural communities and businesses have been isolated and inundated with water.
"It will take months - if not years - for people to recover, but I know the strength and resilience of our rural people will once again shine though."
Mr Warlters said the Rural Aid counselling team was ready to travel to the worst-affected communities.
"Where flood waters have safely receded, Rural Aid's counsellors are preparing to head on-farm to offer dozens of farmgate chats, cups of tea and formal counselling sessions," Mr Warlters said.
"I'd encourage any primary producer not already registered with Rural Aid to sign up today to access the full range of assistance measures on offer."
Farmers can register at www.ruralaid.org.au or telephone 1300 327 624. Flood-affected farmers can CLICK HERE to apply for assistance.
