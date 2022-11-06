Farm Online

Rural Aid: Instant $500 for flood affected farmers

Updated November 7 2022 - 10:15am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood affected farmers across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania can now apply for a $500 pre-paid Visa card from Rural Aid.

FLOOD affected farmers across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania can now apply for a $500 pre-paid Visa card from Rural Aid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.