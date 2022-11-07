The Handbury family is offloading its sprawling farm aggregation in the Mid North.
Saltbush Ag's Booborowie/Leighton aggregation includes six properties totalling 2852 hectares (7048 acres).
Saltbush Ag is a family owned and operated business running Merino sheep, Wagyu cattle, cropping and a prime lamb feedlot.
It takes in farming land in the Northern, Mid North and South East pastoral districts of South Australia and the west Wimmera of Victoria.
The properties are being offered through expressions of interest by Ray White Rural South Australia closing on December 15.
Agents say the Hanbury family has made "the strategic decision to divest their farming assets" in the highly productive Mid North.
Saltbush Ag has many other agricultural operations across South Australia.
Just last year the Traditional Owners of Mabel Creek Station west of Coober Pedy leased the station to Saltbush Ag via Antakirinja Matu-Yankunytjatjara Nominees.
It was planned to turned Mabel Creek into a working livestock enterprise while training local Indigenous people at the same time.
The farm aggregation is located in the Booborowie and Leighton areas located in the Booborowie/Leighton areas 40km north east of Clare and 25km north west of Burra and can be bought in one line to offer scale rarely offered, or as individual lots.
The aggregation includes:
Macks 253ha (625 acres), Feedlot Block 583.9ha (1443 acres), North Booborowie 334ha (825 acres), Greenacres 661ha (1633 acres), Dolphins 141ha (348 acres) and Braefoot Block 879.5ha (2173 acres).
The Booborowie/Leighton district is well known for its suitability and flexibility to broad enterprise options including growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production, prime lamb and wool production.
The Saltbush Ag aggregation has focused on integration from broadacre cropping and prime lamb production benefiting from scale, operational efficiency, fertile soils and strategic location within close proximity to markets.
Infrastructure across the properties includes two main homesteads and four other homes, hay and implement sheds, sheep feedlot, two shearing sheds, irrigation pivots, grain storage silos, workshops and sundry other shedding.
Underground water is one of the key assets with supply from equipped bores, including irrigation bores.
The average annual rainfall for the Booborowie area is 438mm.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 and Geoff Schell 0418 842421.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
