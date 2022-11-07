Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

RIC appoints agribusiness and investment boss for top job

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 7 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag lender RIC picks former agribusiness boss as CEO

A former Walgett stock and station agency hand, turned agribusiness boss and ag investment portfolio manager will become the new chief executive officer of specialist farm sector lender, the Regional Investment Corporation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.