Ag lender RIC picks former agribusiness boss as CEO

A former Walgett stock and station agency hand, turned agribusiness boss and ag investment portfolio manager will become the new chief executive officer of specialist farm sector lender, the Regional Investment Corporation.
Brisbane-based John Howard, will move south to the federal government's discount loan provider's head office at Orange in NSW to take the job vacated early this year by RIC's inaugural chief executive officer, Bruce King, who left after three years.
As at September 30 the RIC had approved more than 2855 concessional loans worth over $3.10 billion to farmers and farm-related small businesses since it began operating in mid 2018.
The RIC, dubbed the Barnaby Bank when it was established by the former Coalition Government, helps farmers gain access to commercial loans at part discounted terms to improve their longer term resilience and recovery, particularly after significant seasonal setbacks.
Mr Howard begins work in Orange on November 21, having most recently held senior roles with AAM Investment Group, which owns beef, poultry, cropping and timber enterprises across Australia, and as CEO of special streaming finance provider, CommStream Capital.
Alternative lender Commstream provides upfront capital to farmers for up to six years in exchange for a small proportion of their annual production.
Between 2012 and 2017 Mr Howard was CEO of the Peanut Company of Australia, which was bought by Bega Cheese in 2017 to secure consistent supplies of Australian nuts for its peanut butter business.
During his time with PCA at Kingaroy in Queensland he also negotiated a $31.2m debt for equity swap with National Australia Bank, and sold PCA's Northern Territory farms which were established as potential new crop sources for the company, but had underperformed.
He also has worked with the iconic Queensland fruit processor, Golden Circle, as procurement general manager; as a commercial director with Mars/Masterfoods', and early in his career, spent 10 years in the grain industry, on the family's Walgett district property and working with a local selling agency.
RIC board chair, Karen Smith-Pomeroy, said Mr Howard had extensive national leadership experience within the agricultural, foods and financial management industries including involvement with acquisitions, growth, and business transformation.
His expertise in developing and deploying business strategy while building highly effective, engaged teams in times of market expansion or rapid change would be particularly valuable to RIC.
"I am delighted to welcome John as the RIC organisation continues to build on strong foundations and deliver our strategic purpose as a key partner with Australian agriculture," Ms Smith-Pomeroy said.
"He brings a wealth of experience that will be beneficial to delivering long-term strength, resilience and prosperity to farm businesses for sustainable growth to the sector," she said.
"He has worked across all areas of the agricultural supply chain, from family and corporate farming to commodity marketing, trading, manufacturing and food marketing.
"John also has experience in financial investment markets and financial restructuring."
Ms Smith-Pomeroy took the opportunity to thank RIC acting CEO, Paul Dowler, who had made a significant contribution to the RIC for much of 2022, but would be resuming his former role as executive director of corporate services.
Last financial year, the RIC has approved more than 175 total loans valued at over $180 million.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
