A motion to close the Warrnambool saleyards by June 30 next year will be voted on by Warrnambool City councillors at Monday's public meeting.
The recommendation to the councillors is to cease operations at the site and for money to be set aside to fund a future strategic land use plan.
The rest of the $5.6 million that had been earmarked for the upgrade would be returned to the council's unallocated reserves for future budget considerations, if the recommendation was adopted by councillors.
Farmers have urged councillors not to close the facility including Lake Gillear's Chris McGrath, who said the closure of the yards would have a big financial impact on his operations.
The dairy farmer, who sells more than 500 calves a year through the yards, said its closure would cost him $100,000 in lost calf sales alone.
"This is the only calf market that is actually left," he said.
Mr McGrath also sells more than 400 cows a year at the yards.
"Warrnambool cow market has always set the price," he said.
He said a closure would financially affect him "greatly".
"It will have a big impact on our farming operations. It will increase our selling costs because we'll have to cart them," he said.
Mr McGrath has been coming to the Warrnambool saleyards all his life - at least 50 years - and will probably take his business to Camperdown if the facility were to shut.
But he is hoping the council will decide to keep it open.
"They talk about tourism and all the rest of it but if the farmers are doing well, Warrnambool's doing well," he said.
Mr McGrath said the only two things that made money for the council were the caravan parks and the saleyards.
As a Warrnambool council ratepayer, Mr McGrath said the facility was more than just a place to sell his cows and calves.
"It's the rural version of a men's shed."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
