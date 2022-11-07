La Nina likely to have reached peak

The now strongly developed La Nina in the Pacific Ocean persists with little change in the negative sea surface temperature anomalies across the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. In the western Pacific Ocean there has been a slight further warming of SSTs meaning that overall, there has been a slight intensification of the current La Nina in recent weeks. The 30-day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index continues very high at around +18, well into the La Nina range.
Because it is rare for the peak of a La Nina to last for a long period, it is the slightly favoured scenario that the peak of this La Nina has been reached. However, remarkably warm water is persisting in the sub-surface of the western Pacific Ocean and has not advanced in recent weeks while the cool water persists in the sub-surface of the eastern Pacific Ocean and this is likely to supply a source of cool water in the coming one to two months at least, maintaining the La Nina at some level. Consequently, all modelling remains supportive of the La Nina weakening further early in 2023.
In past years when La Nina's peak is early in the season and we experience a wet spring and early summer, there is a tail-off of rainfall into the second half of summer. This means that instead of the peak rainfall occurring in February to May quarter like earlier this year, this latest La Nina is likely to be experiencing the peak rainfall now and in the coming weeks. Things to watch will be any strong monsoonal bursts across the tropics in the coming months, particularly in the first half of summer.
Given the strong La Nina pattern, and the very warm SSTs across the northern Australia/Indonesian region, it's possible a strong burst of westerly monsoonal winds will develop at some point. Strong, westerly winds across the Equator can help 'reset' a La Nina pattern, and can even push the Pacific Ocean into the opposite phase over a 12-month period but it is too early to speculate what mid-year 2023 and onwards will bring at this stage.
The Indian Ocean Dipole remains negative across the Indian Ocean, but in recent weeks the warm water anomalies have weakened northwest of Australia. This is consistent with modelling suggestive that the negative IOD will weaken quickly in the coming one to two months. Undoubtedly, the negative IOD has contributed to the extreme rainfall patterns that have been experienced across inland areas of NSW in particular in recent months. Once the northern monsoon develops, any influence the IOD has on rainfall in south east Australia diminishes rapidly.
