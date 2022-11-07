Farm Online

La Nina's early season peak points to wet spring and early summer

By Don White, Weatherwatch
November 8 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Nina likely to have reached peak

The now strongly developed La Nina in the Pacific Ocean persists with little change in the negative sea surface temperature anomalies across the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. In the western Pacific Ocean there has been a slight further warming of SSTs meaning that overall, there has been a slight intensification of the current La Nina in recent weeks. The 30-day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index continues very high at around +18, well into the La Nina range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.