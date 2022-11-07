La Nina likely to have reached peak

Because it is rare for the peak of a La Nina to last for a long period, it is the slightly favoured scenario that the peak of this La Nina has been reached. However, remarkably warm water is persisting in the sub-surface of the western Pacific Ocean and has not advanced in recent weeks while the cool water persists in the sub-surface of the eastern Pacific Ocean and this is likely to supply a source of cool water in the coming one to two months at least, maintaining the La Nina at some level. Consequently, all modelling remains supportive of the La Nina weakening further early in 2023.