About 1200 suppliers are expected to be eligible to take part in a $25 million clawback case settlement by New Zealand milk processing giant Fonterra.
A class action settlement has been reached through mediation and is in the process of being agreed to by the Supreme Court of Victoria after a hearing in front of Justice Lisa Nichols on Friday.
About 300 dairy farmers were part of the class action run by lawyer David Burstyner and headed by Lachlan Armstrong, KC, who told the court papers were lodged with the Supreme Court just prior to Friday morning's hearing.
Mr Burstyner previously said the action sought financial compensation for dairy farmers who supplied Fonterra in May and June 2016.
The class action sought orders that Fonterra's step-down was unlawful, including that it was misleading and deceptive conduct, as well as unconscionable conduct and the company breached its contractual obligations with a retrospective step down by slashing expected milk payments.
Farmers were forced to pay back a sizeable portion of their income, in a year the NZ dairy giant went on to post an $834 million profit.
The case was filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria on June 17, 2020, and a one-month trial was proposed to start on November 15.
Details of the settlement were to be sent to the judge before noon on Friday.
An advanced settlement distribution scheme is to be available by Wednesday, with material to go to the judge in relation to that scheme by November 17.
Proposed orders are expected to be made by about November 25, with advertisement about the proposal in rural papers in early December with a settlement approval application in the Supreme Court on about January 27.
Mr Armstrong said that timeline would give group members and other suppliers a chance to consider their position and seek independent legal advice if they chose.
There are some confidential aspects to settlement in relation to commercial sensitive information, which Justice Nichols referred to as information about loans to suppliers.
Mr Armstrong described the proposed distribution scheme as "pretty standard", which he expected to run smoothly.
Justice Nichols said she would not approve the settlement on Friday as she had not properly scrutinised the proposal and required further information, but she wants to promptly.
Of the other 900 suppliers not part of the class action, the court was told some of those were corporate farmers, non-corporate farmers, farm owners or share farmers under different types of arrangements.
Proposed costs were described by Mr Armstrong as "being on the low side" for such cases.
