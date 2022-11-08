Farm Online
300 farmers involved in Fonterra Supreme Court class action

AT
By Andrew Thomson
November 8 2022 - 11:00am
Fonterra's Cobden factory produces its popular and profitable Western Star butters brands. File photo

About 1200 suppliers are expected to be eligible to take part in a $25 million clawback case settlement by New Zealand milk processing giant Fonterra.

