Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy innovations on show at EuroTier

By Chris McCullough
November 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GEA's new feeder operates on sensor technology and can handle herds of up to 300 cows. Picture supplied

Organisers of the big livestock husbandry and welfare show EuroTier are all set for the comeback event in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.