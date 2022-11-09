Organisers of the big livestock husbandry and welfare show EuroTier are all set for the comeback event in November.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the show is organised by the DLG and will host around 1700 exhibitors from November 15 to 18.
Held every two years, EuroTier attracts more than 150,000 visitors from around the world to see the latest innovations dedicated for livestock.
OTHER NEWS:
This is the first time EuroTier has been held since 2018 as the 2020 show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the build up to the big event the organiser DLG has made four gold medal awards and 14 silver medal awards presented for new products that have impressed independent judges.
Some of these were aimed at the dairy and feed sectors, along with a number of other innovations and technology.
Dairy equipment specialist GEA won gold for its AutoDry system of naturally drying cows off while reducing the use of antibiotics.
The AutoDry management software system has been developed initially for conventional milking systems. Developments are ongoing to make it ready for robotic milking.
It can be activated for individual cows and prepares them gently and effectively for drying off. AutoDry introduces automatic milking cluster removal after reaching a pre-defined target milk volume. AutoDry starts around 10 days before drying off and gradually reduces milk production each additional day before drying off using a patented algorithm.
Cows with large teats often suffer stress when teat cup liners are too tight when milking. Thanks to its wave-shaped design the Stimulor StressLess from Siliconform enables teats of different sizes to be milked using the same teat cup liner.
The new, wave-shaped design of the lip responds to the difference in pressure in the teat cup liner and allows outside air to flow in to equalise it if necessary. This prevents an excessively high head vacuum, delays teat cup ascent and reduces tissue stress.
In the same way, the wave-shaped structure regulates or closes again at the right point in time and keeps the head vacuum stable at an ideal level in order to hold the cup on the udder. This prevents undesired air ingress or the cups from falling off.
The Active Cleaner cleaning robot from Wasserbauer GmbH is a fully automated system based on artificial intelligience technology. The camera-guided technology analyses the collected data in real time and detects the manure material to be removed.
Once the device has detected multiple piles of manure, it automatically computes the optimum route, collects the material fully automatically, evaluates the size and quantity, and unloads the manure again in an appropriate location.
The Carefoss E-Force is a supplementary feed formulated to optimise the supply of vitamin E in calves. RRR-tocopherol sheathed with lecithin to offer good oxidation protection is used as a source of vitamin E rather than the usual tocopherol acetate, because it is more readily absorbed.
Published scientific studies show that CareFoss E-Force can significantly increase the plasma vitamin E level of calves during and after weaning. The lower plasma amyloid and cortisol values also indicate a reduced stress and inflammation level.
Bovaer is a preparation consisting of 3-nitrooxypropanol (3NOP), which has been approved as a feed additive in feeds for dairy cows and cows and helps reduce methane.
The effect of the newly developed molecule 3NOP in reducing methane formation in the rumen was confirmed during the approval process.
Specifically, 3NOP inactivates the methyl-coenzyme M reductase, which catalyses the final step of methanogenesis. In the rumen, the molecule itself is metabolised to form 1,3-propandiol, nitrate and nitrite, and has no disadvantageous effects on the health of the animals, consumer safety or the environment.
Pulled by a tractor, the BeddingCleaner cleans the bedding from cow barns. The bedding material is sieved using a sieve mat. After this the bedding that is not contaminated drops back into the stable.
A small amount of the bedding material sticks to the settled faeces, with the result that it can be easily collected by the mounting and transported into the integrated storage bunker.
Bedding material subsequently remains cleaner and drier, and can be used for longer periods.
Cleaning out large milk feeders for calves can be a laborious task but the Clean & Fill Station from Forster Technik makes the task easier. It enables the mobile milk tank to be connected using just a few manual steps in order to clean it.
The cleaning program runs fully automatically and cleans all surfaces as well as the sensitive areas.
Another innovation is that the tank is automatically refilled with water at the required point in time via the set program and is heated to the specified drinker temperature. This means that the farmer then only has to add the required quantity of milk substitute and the calf drinker is ready for use.
Adding comfort to cow housing, the Dreamstall cubicle bar enables the cows to stand freely in the cubicles and to move more naturally. The special feature of this is that this cubicle design forgoes the classic neck tube and the conventional, classic dividing bars.
The neck tube is replaced by the two flexible, spherical bodies that guide the standing cow's shoulder area. This enables the cow to stand freely in a 'gap' and with her head raised even in the cubicle. The conventional dividing bars are replaced by two horizontal, flexible guide frames that guide the standing cow to a central standing position.
Feeding an insect-based ration to animals can be a challenge on equipment as the consistency is difficult to transport.
For example, the black soldier fly is provided with a feed substrate consisting of various by-products, such as varieties of fruit and vegetables, which are crushed and ground to a size of less than 3mm. The resulting feed mash is highly liquid and is subsequently supplemented with cereal bran to obtain an optimum content of around 30 per cent dry matter.
Due to the feed pressure in the pipes as well as feed delivery, it is technically impossible to feed a dry matter mixture with 30pc dry matter in minute quantities.
The Weda Dry.Sec now enables this manual work to be carried out automatically with the support of a computer. Feeding errors, such as the mix being too thin, in which the larvae drown, or an excessively dry feed mash, due to which the larvae are unable to create air tubes or these collapse and the animals suffocate, are therefore minimised.
Laktowash is a cleaning unit for mobile bucket milking systems that thoroughly cleans all surfaces with which the milk comes into contact. For cleaning, the mobile milking unit is connected to Laktowash using a simple adapter over the bucket lid.
The vacuum pump fitted in the milking unit ensures the required turbulence while Laktowash runs through a pre-specified cleaning and disinfection cycle with corresponding standards, thus ensuring that the milking cluster and milk can are cleaned to a high level.
At the end of each washing process, Laktowash collects the remaining fluid in the bucket and pumps it away.
Dostofarm's new product Dosto Ruminant bi-active is a co-ordinated combination of rumen-available and rumen-protected oregano oil, available as a premix for use in mineral and compound feeds.
Essential oregano oil has long been known for its appetite-stimulating effect, which increases roughage intake, but also for additional effects such as stimulating rumination activity, increasing milk yield and milk constituents by, among other things, positively influencing the rumen flora.
Significant positive effects on metabolic disorders, udder health and somatic cell counts have also been demonstrated in scientific trials and in the first practical farms.
The new combination of rumen-available and rumen-protected oregano oil is also available as Dosto TMR bi-active as a supplementary feed. It is used directly into the TMR at 50g per animal per day.
GEA is launching its DairyFeed F4500 feeding robot at EuroTier to help dairy farms reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs.
The new feeder operates on sensor technology and can handle herds of up to 300 cows. It runs purely on electricity and can be recharged using renewable energies.
No major reconstruction on the farm is needed for installing it, and the feed bunkers can also be easily positioned as required. The installation of the GEA DairyFeed F4500 also includes the automatic mapping of the farm with the help of laser scanners, including the definition of reference points and the driving route.
Once the bunkers have been filled appropriately, the robot accurately weighs the optimum mix for each group of animals including additives, blends them and feeds them at the desired times.
The robot is linked to the GEA DairyNet herd management system and can be monitored and controlled from mobile devices in real time.
Italian Faresin Industries is introducing its new three-auger mixer wagon designed for large livestock farms from 1000 head upwards.
The wagon is available with 30 cubic metre and 36 cubic metre capacities and three-steered axles. The front and rear drive axles are permanent four-wheel drive, and the servo-hydraulic steering on all axles are critical elements that reduce manoeuvring space even in small barns.
Mixing and feeding can be carried out automatically as the new system interconnects all the devices of the machine and makes it possible, starting from the recipe, to program all its activities according to the raw materials that are gradually loaded.
Trioliet will launch its Triotrac M compact self-propelled feeder models available in two sizes, 14 cubic metres and 17 cubic metres.
A small turning circle paired with four-wheel steering makes the Triotrac M especially easy to manoeuvre between buildings and within silage pits. It can extract silage at heights of up to 4.5 metres.
The Triotrac M can also process round or square bales, loose by-products, mineral feed and fodder beet or potatoes with ease.
The spacious cab height can be adjusted to ensure it is always optimal. The joystick in the armrest is used to control the machine. All settings for loading, mixing and discharging the feed can be adjusted with the joystick.
The diesel engine is located at the rear of the machine, ensuring it is easily accessible and is very quiet from the cab.
The Triotrac M can be fitted with a cross conveyor belt at the rear (AL) or discharge doors on both sides (ZK). A cross conveyor chain and an extension chain are also available to order for the AL machine.
German manufacturer Schaffer is launching the successor to its 2028 loader as well as further options for its 6680 T and 9660 T models at the forthcoming EuroTier show.
The telescopic wheel loader 6680 T is now available with a 40 kilometre an hour transmission and the 9660 T boasts a new and more powerful Deutz engine.
The yard loader 2028-2 has a new electronic transmission, Schaffer Power Transmission (SPT), that makes the machine even more agile and boosts its thrust by 45pc.
Another plus point is the optional cruise control, which maintains the selected forward speed automatically, irrespective of the current engine speed.
The 6680 T is a six-tonne machine that can lift the load to a height of 4.95 metres. With new and high-pressure components, the thrust has been boosted by 13oc, while the overall machine efficiency has increased by 8pc for further reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. The high-speed version features the electronic SPT ground drive and the ecoMode as standard specification.
The new flagship in the Schaffer line-up is the 9660 T-2. This 13-tonne heavy-weight is now powered by a Deutz TCD 5.2 engine of either 130 kiloWatts or 150kW.
This powerhouse makes the 9660 T-2 the world's heaviest and most powerful telescopic wheel loader, courtesy of its huge thrust and lift capacity of up to 5.3 tonnes and a lift height of 6.10m.
