DUBBO district property Caledonia has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.03 million.
Five parties registered to bid. The 262 hectare (647 acre) property declared to be on the market at $2 million, attracting three more bids before the fall of the hammer.
The sale price is equal to about $7748/ha ($3138/acre)
Offered by Paul and Sharon Scherrer, Caledonia is located 30km north of Dubbo and 8km from Eumungerie.
The gently undulating property is principally open with shade and shelter belts and run as a grazing operation with a self-replacing Merino flock.
Soils range from heavy myall type loams to a majority of red loams with some lighter types.
About 80 per cent of the property is arable. Pastures include serradella, premier digit, consol lovegrass, sub-clover and Queensland blue grass.
There are 14 dams and a bore at the house with drinking quality water. Town water has also been connected to the eastern boundary.
The property features the historic circa 1880 Caledonia Homestead, which has wide, polished cypress floorboards, 10 foot ceilings, and a wrap-around verandah.
The shearer's quarters have also been stylishly renovated as guests' accommodation.
Other infrastructure includes an 18x12m machinery shed, two stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards, garages, three silos, and a 42 panel solar system.
The marketing of Caledonia was handled by Brian McAneney and Frank Power, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.