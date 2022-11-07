Govt targets Aussie ag's foreign investors for refreshed tax grab

First it was a hasty hike in Foreign Investment Review Board application fees charged to overseas investors buying Australian agricultural assets, now Canberra has surprised the sector again with looming changes to tax rules.
The new federal government expects to raise about $700 million during the next budget cycle by tackling what it views as "excessive debt deductions" claimed by overseas owned businesses in Australia.
As part of its campaign to ensure multinationals pay their fair share of tax, modifications to Australia's "thin capitalisation" rules will come into effect next July, slashing the amount of interest and borrowing costs able to be claimed as tax deductions by local business entities repaying loans to overseas parent companies or third party lenders.
Next financial year tax deductions will be based on a local entity's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, not the value of its assets.
Hardest hit by the change will likely be foreign owned companies and trusts holding big asset-heavy infrastructure and property assets in Australia, particularly those with agricultural land and processing operations, and players in the mining sector.
Debt-related deductions will be capped at the equivalent of 30 per cent of the local company's profit, rather than 60pc of the value of its assets, which currently applies.
RELATED READING
Tax and agribusiness specialist and director with accounting group RSM Australia, William Laird, said the government had jumped the gun.
It had not talked to the farm sector or the agribusiness multinationals whose long term investment plans in Australia were quite sensitive to such changes.
"It's a difficult challenge to restructure funding for these investments - made in good faith and based on considerable timelines - to accommodate these types of sudden changes to the investment environment," Mr Laird said.
"In some farm sector industries you may not expect to achieve a profit more often than two or three years in 10, and yet there may be significant asset commitments involved.
"It would be no surprise if cross border investors are rethinking their situation here."
The government's thin capitalisation adjustments, revealed in last month's mini budget, follow close behind Labor's decision to swiftly double the cost of application fees for overseas investors when it won government in May.
New FIRB application fees now range from a minimum of $4000 for land worth less than $75,000, to $1.04 million for property selling for more than $80m.
Canberra expects to raise about $457m over four years from its new foreign investment fees and fines for breaches of foreign investment restrictions.
Maximum fines for breaches of overseas owner rules will double in January.
The agribusiness investment sector has blasted the new fee structure for becoming prohibitive, and risking eroding the natural value of farming assets.
Some of Australia's biggest corporate farmers and agribusinesses are overseas owned.
Foreign investment groups and North American pension funds have been notable for their significant property acquisitions in the past decade, while the meat, sugar and dairy processing sectors are dominated by foreign ownership.
"While the thin capitalisation rule changes will be quite suitable for offshore technology companies and similar investors who don't necessarily have many tangible assets tied up in their Australian operations, they will disadvantage those involved in primary production," Mr Laird said.
"Agricultural earnings fluctuate considerably which makes them a difficult reference point.
"Even though farm commodity prices have jumped in recent years, that rising trend hasn't climbed at the same rate as land values."
You'd hope the government will give some extra thought to perhaps creating some safe harbour options for agriculture- William Laird, RSM Australia
He said while some tax amendments had been anticipated to accommodate intellectual property-based businesses, changes were only flagged in August and have now gone far further than expected to impact asset-intensive, highly-geared sectors such as infrastructure, property and resources.
"You'd hope the government will give some extra thought to perhaps creating some safe harbour options for agriculture before the changes are formalised next year," he said.
"Agriculture sector growth has long been heavily dependent on overseas capital investment.
"It flows through to underpin the value of smaller investors in the industry, provide technology innovations and help develop our markets.
"We badly need to remain internationally attractive as an investment destination."
National Farmers Federation chief executive officer, Tony Mahar, said it was important to get the balance right, but the peak farmer body was uneasy about overseas investment in farmland and other assets becoming a victim of political expediency.
"We're certainly not in favour of gouging overseas operators, or treating them as easy targets," he said.
"We'd love to have more domestic investment in the sector, too, but the reality is we need that overseas contribution and we welcome that money into our industry."
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.