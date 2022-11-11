What Russia can give, Russia can take away

Chicago Board of Trade wheat started last week trading sharply higher after Russia announced it would not support the Ukraine grain corridor when it expires in November.
However, Russia then back-pedalled on that statement to support the grain corridor again which saw CBOT wheat lose much of the gains from earlier in the week.
Possibly the Russians realised that pulling out of the Ukraine grain corridor may impact their own export program, which needs to be large given record size crops.
If ship owners and their insurers feel Black Sea waters are unsafe, then costs to export Russian grain go up.
The consensus by market commentators is that Russian wheat is being offered at the cheapest prices on the world market so they can attract export demand.
Recently milling and feed wheat has reportedly been offered around US$320 a tonne and US$280/t Free on Board (ex-Russian ports) respectively.
This equates to about A$480/t and A$420/t respectively when converted to an Australian port track price.
Beyond the conflict in the Black Sea, there was other news supportive to grain values this week.
The first crop condition rating for the United States winter wheat crop was released by the US National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Just 28 per cent of the crop was rated good-to-excellent, which compares to 45pc at the same time last year. Major producer Kansas was rated 24pc good-to-excellent with 42pc rated poor-to-very poor.
There is a long way to go in the season to establish US yields with planting only just approaching completion, but it's another piece of news the market will monitor, given tight global stocks.
News out of Argentina also continues to support the notion of a poor crop there.
In Australian grain markets there appears to be some apprehension at present.
Growers are worried about or confirming crop losses and in many cases are daunted by the prospect of getting the crop harvested and safely in the bin.
Australian buyers are nervous over quality and how logistics may flow, and so are looking for some harvest to confirm the crop shape to be more confident in ramping-up their buying programs.
There is a lot of grain still to be bought in season 22/23 to satisfy both international and domestic demand for Australian grain. Growers have some say in what price.
There's volatility in international grain prices, there's volatility in Australian grain prices. This should provide opportunity for Australian growers if theyre organised.
What's your sale price?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.