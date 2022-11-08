KEY election dates have been released for the grass-fed cattle sector organisation Cattle Australia, with the inaugural board to be announced on December 12.
Cattle Australia's constitution officially came into being on November 4, starting the process of transitioning Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) to Cattle Australia.
CCA president Lloyd Hick said after years of discussion, Cattle Australia would become the new national peak body for the grass-fed cattle sector, providing a strong, influential and inclusive voice for producers.
"For the first time, producers can be part of a democratic election process and positively influence the direction of our grass-fed cattle peak body to ensure our businesses, families and communities are supported in the long-term," Mr Hick said.
"I encourage all grass-fed cattle producers to unite under the Cattle Australia banner and help lead the cattle industry to a stronger, more sustainable future."
Cattle Australia will have a nine-person board of directors, consisting of seven democratically elected directors.
The elected directors will appoint the organisation's chair as well as two skills-based directors.
Three directors will come from the North Australia Beef Research Council, three directors from the Southern Australia Livestock Research Council and one director from the Western Australia Livestock Research Council (see map below).
Cattle Australia members are eligible to run for Cattle Australia board positions, nominate candidates and vote in the upcoming board elections, which close on December 5.
To support their nominations, candidates must include the names of five Cattle Australia members on their nomination form. The five names need to be sourced from the candidates' own research council region.
Key dates:
November 4: Nominations open.
November 11: Nominations close.
November 14: Voting opens.
December 5: Voting closes.
December 12: Cattle Australia annual general meeting with announcement of new board.
