Fert, herbicide defying farm input price spike trend

By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 8 2022 - 8:57pm, first published 4:00pm
Fuel keeps rising but fert, ag chem and shipping costs fall

Just when the new year cost outlook for farm inputs looked set to stay fairly grim, affordability prospects for fertiliser and farm chemicals are improving, despite numerous dysfunctional trade issues persisting around the globe.

