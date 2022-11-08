Fuel keeps rising but fert, ag chem and shipping costs fall

Just when the new year cost outlook for farm inputs looked set to stay fairly grim, affordability prospects for fertiliser and farm chemicals are improving, despite numerous dysfunctional trade issues persisting around the globe.
Northern hemisphere gas supply shortages and high energy prices continue, but remarkably, European natural gas spot prices actually fell in the past month, prompting a rebound in fertiliser production and a 10 per cent dip in urea prices.
A declining farm chemical price trend is also underway as more Chinese stocks and freight options become available and tighter global economic conditions put the brakes on demand.
In September and early October European gas price rises and supply fears saw Europe's nitrogen output scale back more than two thirds.
However, production has lately recovered to just 37pc of normal which Rabobank estimated could add about 4 million tonnes of urea into the supply chain over the year.
The Middle East monthly average urea price subsequently fell from recent peaks above $1000 a tonne to $900/t during October, and was well down from $1250/t a year ago.
However, Baltic Sea urea spot prices only dipped 3pc during the month, from highs of $940/t to $910/t.
Rabobank analyst, Vitor Pistoia, said traders were closely watching how much extra nitrogen would actually emerge given natural gas prices were still strong and northern hemisphere winter demand would add to supply pressures.
Prospects for cheaper phosphate were boosted by India returning to the export trade, although the future was "misty" due to recent hurricane damage to US freight infrastructure and concerns China may impose tougher export quotas after Christmas.
US Gulf diammonium phosphate prices dropped 7pc last month to about $1080/t ($US700), or about $100 down on a year ago.
Mr Pistoia said high global potash stocks, particularly in Brazil, may cause further price reductions for that market.
Farm chemical prices continued to soften, with the Chinese port reference price down almost 20pc for the year.
With glyphosate representing about 40pc of Australia's total farm chemical market, Nufarm managing director, Greg Hunt, said the price trend for active ingredient in China was promising - down from about $13 a kilogram early this year to about $8 today.
Shipping container freight rates were also well down from peaks around $23,000 to near $6000 during the past year.
"We're starting to see herbicide active ingredient and freight at more cost-friendly levels, and supply is getting back to pre-COVID levels," Mr Hunt said.
"That's just as well because demand for herbicide will be very strong given all the rain and weed issues we've seen on Australian farms.
"Demand in the summer crop market is likely to be particularly strong."
However, Mr Hunt said European energy costs would add pressures to herbicide production in that part of the world and the deflated Australian dollar was not helpful to importers of farm chemicals, or other agricultural inputs.
Our dollar has tumbled from $US75.2 cents to average $US64c in the past year.
Rabobank's latest commodity outlook report tipped the US currency's strength would keep the Australian dollar below $US64 for the rest of 2022, although the bank expected the Aussie rising back near $US73c during 2023.
Our declining dollar has also frustrated fuel price hopes.
Fuel prices are already set to be further inflated by OPEC restricting oil output to keep markets elevated in response to slowing global economic growth and demand.
A year ago the Brent crude oil price was $US84 a barrel, but by late October it was $US96 (up $US8 for the month), with Rabobank forecasting it would end the year around $US97/b.
The past year's low exchange rate had helped counter the impact of cooling global economic sentiment on farm sector exporters.
Rabobank's animal protein analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird, noted recent softening US lamb prices were not yet felt in Australia because of the dollar's dip.
However, while the export-friendly exchange rate was helping drive record terms of trade, the Reserve Bank of Australia recently downgraded gross domestic product expectations to 3pc for 2022, and inflation had its biggest one-year rise since 1990 - up 7.3pc on levels a year ago.
With food price inflation even higher at 9.3pc last quarter, senior Rabobank analyst, Michael Harvey, said evidence of slowing domestic food demand had already emerged, and food prices were likely to keep rising in 2023.
Milk and cooking oil had posted the highest year-on-year price rises since food inflation records began, leading eggs, coffee, fresh produce and other dairy products which all recorded double digit price rises for the September quarter.
"We see a difficult 2023 for households to come, with a slowing economy, plus higher interest rates and energy bills on the horizon," he said.
A year ago the RBA's official cash interest rate was 0.1pc, by October it was 2.6pc and this month it lifted to 2.85pc, while across the Tasman New Zealand's base interest rate has risen from 0.5pc to 3.5pc over the same period.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
