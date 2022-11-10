Slaughterings up, but exports down

BEEF exports to all destinations from Australia for October appear to have dropped even lower than September's lacklustre result but surprisingly this is against a background of steeply rising slaughter numbers.
According to Australia's Department of Agriculture, 72,979 tonnes were shipped but this figure needs to be adjusted for September shipments to United States east and west coast destinations that DAFF was unable to include in its September figures.
DAFF blamed the problem, which has existed since September 25, on an upgrade to the US electronic certification system.
The volume of affected product is estimated at around 2000t and if this has been included in the October figures as advised, it means the actual October result is nearer 70,000t.
On that basis the weekly national kill figures should have reflected a steady or slightly declining trend, but not so.
Instead, MLA's figures show weekly slaughterings rising from a low 79,000 head in the second-last week of September to almost 96,000 head in the second-last week of October.
What's more, average carcase weight during October should be quite high as the proportion of females in the kill has been no higher than 40 per cent.
In plain terms, Australia appears to have produced significantly more meat in October but exported less of it.
Similarly, we saw a counter-intuitive market aberration back in August when beef exports soared to 92,000t against falling slaughter levels.
The only conclusion is that the Australian domestic market is exerting a significant influence over what is happening in the export sphere.
As previously noted in this column the August result looked so far out of whack that an enquiry was directed to DAFF to determine whether there were any extraneous factors affecting the data. No response was forthcoming.
In the end taking into consideration commentary about the oversupplied state of the domestic market and evidence of some very cheap beef in supermarkets, it was concluded that perhaps the dynamics reached a point in August where some rebalancing of placement between domestic and export had to occur.
Since then it would seem the Australian domestic market has rebounded and proportionally more product is now being steered in that direction.
In a sense, with domestic generally representing only around 30pc of production, the tail appears to be wagging the dog.
This would reaffirm what our export processors have been saying for a long time, that trading circumstances in many of our major overseas markets have been very difficult and one of the few bright spots overall is the Australian domestic market.
In the short term this uncoupling of the usual relationships between production, domestic and export trade would seem likely to continue.
Drought in the US is continuing to drive liquidation of their cow herd at record pace and keeping feedyard inventory at higher than normal levels.
According to Steiner, the US is currently experiencing the highest weekly beef cow slaughter in more than a decade with volume up 11pc on year-ago level.
This is keeping pressure on domestic lean beef prices, which in turn is affecting demand and price of imported lean beef.
At the same time the extra fed beef being produced is driving export from the US to new levels which is causing grief for Australia in key higher-end markets of Japan and Korea.
But change may not be far away.
On little more than a presumption that a fourth La Nina year is extremely unlikely (and therefore the US drought will break), talk is already circulating about lower US slaughter cow numbers in 2023.
Steiner makes the point that how this might flow through to US demand for imported lean beef will likely depend on whether China continues as the world's biggest beef buyer.
If China's current 'Zero Covid' policy causes a slowdown in economic activity and China beef imports drop in 2023 as predicted by the US Department of Agriculture, displaced South American beef might flow to the US instead and temper any price upswing.
However if China continues to take an increasing amount of available global supply, US traders and end users may need to dig deep to secure their lean beef needs.
Fewer cattle to go on feed in the US due to the depleted state of their herd might also lessen the US push into export markets, which would be good news for Australian exporters.
But a new era of heightened global demand for beef may not necessarily spell good times for Australian producers.
Just as ending of the La Nina run will bring drought relief to the US, it will likely also bring a return to drier seasons in Australia as happened in 2013 and 2014.
Tight supply could quickly turn to oversupply, particularly if the current labour situation in Australia prevents processors from ramping up capacity to the fullest possible extent.
Similar disconnect in the past between processor/exporter and producer returns resulted in a parliamentary enquiry.
It is imperative, therefore, that the government understands these issues and does everything possible to get labour where it is needed.
AS reported a couple of weeks ago, numbers of cattle are being put up to Queensland processors and with breaks in the weather they are now flowing through to the works.
The turnaround has been such that one major processor reported they are back to full kills and have cattle booked out to the end of November.
Normally that would see rates come under review but the desperate shortage of cattle in the south is keeping their buyers active in Qld markets and that may be enough to keep rates here from coming off until such time as the southerners have enough cattle to go back home.
Currently YP ox are attracting 750-755c/kg and heavy cow 690.
Meanwhile a processor contact has reported that the China market has come to a halt.
Little more is known at this stage other than the likelihood of widespread lockdowns associated with China's Zero Covid policy being implicated.
