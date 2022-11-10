Slaughterings up, but exports down

Farm Online
October beef exports down but slaughterings up

By Ken Wilcock
November 10 2022 - 1:00pm
BEEF exports to all destinations from Australia for October appear to have dropped even lower than September's lacklustre result but surprisingly this is against a background of steeply rising slaughter numbers.

