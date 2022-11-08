A Labor senator has been forced to apologise for labelling an opponent a "naughty little girl" during a public hearing in Parliament.
Glenn Sterle, chairing a hearing on regional affairs, directed the sexist comment at Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie at a heated Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday.
His Labor colleague has blasted the remark as "completely unacceptable in the modern age", but insisted Senator Sterle was remorseful.
The Senator for WA threatened to "do my block" after Senator McKenzie attempted to speak over a witness, a common occurrence in the often-contentious hearings.
"Senator McKenzie, do you always have to have the last word? I was going to defend you then," he said.
"Honestly, like a naughty little girl. Just be quiet while someone finishes. You don't have to have the last word!"
An hour after the comment, and having initially refused to withdraw it, Senator Sterle claimed the "outburst" was "not like me".
"I've reflected on my words earlier today, and Senator McKenzie I want to apologise for my outburst, there is no excuse for the language I used ... I'm not dodging it, it was out of order," he said.
Earlier, the comment immediately raised the ire of Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson, who demanded Senator Sterle withdraw.
Senator Sterle initially refused to listen to his objections, before telling Nationals senator Matt Canavan he was "really stretching the friendship" when he attempted to intervene.
"No, I don't care. You're all as bad as each other ... I will not withdraw it because I am probably one of the ... easiest to get along with," Senator Sterle said.
An apparently exasperated Senator Sterle eventually did apologise after Senator McKenzie raised the comment.
"Yes well, I'll take that back. You're not a naughty little girl. I apologise. Now, do you want to ask your question?" Senator Sterle said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to improve the culture of Parliament, after the Jenkins review found evidence of widespread bullying and harassment.
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt, who was appearing before the committee at the time, described it as an "extremely unfortunate remark which should not have been made".
Senator Watt said he had pulled Senator Sterle aside to discuss the matter, saying his colleague was "remorseful".
"What Glenn said was completely unacceptable in the modern age," he told reporters.
"It's utterly unacceptable for those kinds of remarks to be made in any workplace environment or in society as a whole.
"[But] I'm pleased that Glenn pretty quickly made an apology and recognised he'd done the wrong thing."
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher also labelled the remark "unacceptable".
"He's done the right thing by publicly apologising to Senator McKenzie," she said.
READ ALSO:
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.