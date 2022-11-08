Farm Online

'The fertiliser trap' report finds huge price hikes

By Liv Casben
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers say governments must end profiteering in the fertiliser industry, to reduce food prices. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

An international think tank says a huge surge in fertiliser prices is putting farmers and government budgets under severe economic strain and contributing to food price inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.