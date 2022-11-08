Farm Online
Grass-fed Cattle Australia faces legal challenge

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 8 2022 - 7:00pm
Cattle Producers Australia headed by Paul Wright (pictured) has taken legal action over the formation of Cattle Australia.

LEGAL action has been launched in the Supreme Court of Queensland against Cattle Council of Australia over the formation of the grass-fed producer organisation Cattle Australia.

