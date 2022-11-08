Grass-fed Cattle Australia faces legal challenge

LEGAL action has been launched in the Supreme Court of Queensland against Cattle Council of Australia over the formation of the grass-fed producer organisation Cattle Australia.
Disaffected alternative organisation Cattle Producers Australia claimed Cattle Council of Australia was rebranding itself as Cattle Australia and purporting to be a new representative body for grass-fed cattle producers.
The Supreme Court ordered the parties enter in mediation in an attempt to resolve the dispute before a hearing set down for November 29-30.
The legal action follows the release of key election dates for Cattle Australia, which planned to have the inaugural CA board in place on December 12.
CPA representative Dan Creevey from Creevey Horrell Lawyers, Toowoomba, said Justice Susan Brown's order prevented CCA from proceeding with the formation of Cattle Australia until the hearing was held on November 29-30.
"We have achieved exactly what we wanted today and now this matter needs to be resolved quickly either through mediation or the court process," Mr Creevey said.
CPA chairman Paul Wright, who is also a member of the industry's government funded restructure steering committee, said CCA had taken over the reform process and produced a "flawed and undemocratic structure with no secure funding plan for Cattle Australia."
"All possible steps have been taken to have CCA re-join the proper reform process they abandoned," Dr Wright said.
"Regrettably, CCA has persisted in its takeover of the reform and were now attempting to launch their version of a peak cattle industry representative body in Cattle Australia."
Dr Wright said the constitution and structure devised by CCA for Cattle Australia was "inadequate and inappropriate".
Under the Cattle Australia model, there will be a nine person board of directors, consisting of seven democratically elected directors as well as two skills-based directors. The organisation's chair will be elected by the directors.
However, Dr Wright said there were "much better alternatives for the structure and constitution of Cattle Australia than that being pushed by CCA".
"We regret we have had to take this court action, but no alternative remained given the inflexibility of CCA," he said.
Comment has been sought from Cattle Council of Australia.
