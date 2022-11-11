Agribusiness buzz in brief

Managing director of the Select Harvests almond growing and processing business for the past decade, Paul Thompson, is stepping down in the first quarter of next year.
Mr Thompson (pictured), who has overseen Select's significant business expansion, will be replaced by current head of New Zealand farmer-owned meat processing and marketing co-operative, Alliance Group, David Surveyor.
Mr Surveyor, who has also worked for Fletcher Building and steel maker, BlueScope, will start with Select in early 2023 with Mr Thompson overseeing an orderly new year transition.
Chairman, Travis Dillon, said under Mr Thompson's watch Select had evolved to become a leading global integrated agribusiness, growing, processing value-adding and marketing almonds and also generating a third of its energy needs from almond by-product.
"Our orchard footprint through acquisitions and greenfield development has grown from 2900 hectares to over 9000ha and we now compost a third of our annual biomass back onto our trees," he said.
Mr Surveyor joined Alliance Group in 2015 and is also chairman of its UK subsidiary, and a director of The Lamb Company (North America), Meateor Pet Foods, and Beef and Lamb NZ.
Alliance Group employs 5000 staff, runs eight processing plants and has $2 billion ($NZ2.2b) annual revenue.
The last of Australia's three big salmon producers, Tassal Group, has officially become overseas owned after shareholders voted for a $1.7 billion takeover by Canada's Cooke Aquaculture last week.
The takeover move attracted angry opposition within Tasmania and from the Argentine-based lobby group Global Salmon Farming Resistance, whose membership includes environmental and wild fish activist groups highly critical of multinational Cooke's management and regulatory non-compliance record in Canada the US and Chile.
"Cooke Inc is the family owned empire you don't want in your waters or communities," the resistance group stated in a prominent advertising splash before the shareholder vote.
Tasmania's two other salmon farmers, Huon Aquaculture and Petuna, were bought respectively during the past two years by Brazilian meat giant, JBS, and the NZ-Japanese fishery and processing group Sealord.
FMC Corporation's Eric Kalasz starts work as the US-based farm chemical giant's new managing director for Australia and New Zealand next week.
Mr Kalasz (pictured) replaces Kristina Hermanson, who held the job since 2018 and was also FMC's Asia-Pacific boss, but has now moved to global investment asset manager, Nuveen, as its Asia, Pacific and Africa head.
He will be based in Sydney, overseeing commercial strategy for ANZ and driving business growth.
FMC products, such as the Overwatch, Hammer and Rustler herbicides, are formulated and distributed from its Wyong manufacturing site in NSW.
"Mr Kalasz has more than 25 years experience in the crop protection industry, having joined FMC in 2020 as US marketing director, later becoming director of strategy, business development and partnerships for US crops and global specialty solutions.
He has previously worked with crop chemical majors, BASF, Dow AgroSciences and Bayer.
Europe's gas shortage has prompted, Norwegian-owned fertiliser giant Yara International, to tap its West Australian ammonia plant for supplies to supplement northern hemisphere demand.
Yarra's plant on the Burrup Peninsula, which runs on Pilbara gas, has reportedly sent almost 40,000 tonnes of ammonia to Norway, France and Germany to make nitrate fertiliser.
It scaled back European production by about 900,000t in the first quarter of this financial year because of high gas prices and Russia's apparent sabotage of the gas pipeline supplying the European Union.
Yarra's WA plant produces about 850,000t of ammonia for buyers in Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia and Australia, including explosives business Orica.
The world's largest grower, processor and marketer of macadamias, Marquis Marketing, has appointed general manager Charles Cormack (pictured) as its new chief executive officer to replace retiring, Larry McHugh.
Marquis has also welcomed a new chairman, Donald Ross, who has more than 30 years of experience in the macadamia industry, after developing several farms in NSW's Northern Rivers and at Bundaberg in Queensland.
Mr Cormack, in his previous role for more than four years, has 20 years of senior executive experience, including as chief operating officer with an international dairy trading business.
Grower-owned Marquis Group is the world's largest macadamia business, processing more than 24,000 tonnes of nuts annually at Marquis Macadamias Australia and 18,000t through Marquis Macadamias Africa.
Mr Cormack conceded he was taking the top job at a challenging time for the industry, given the global economic headwinds, and nut supply outstripping demand and depressing farmgate prices.
"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to stimulate new global macadamia demand, but I am confident we can stabilise the market through 2023 and return to sustainable growth beyond that."
Animal health business, Elanco, has entered an initial three-year financial partnership with national disaster relief charity, Rural Aid, to help build the resilience of rural and regional Australia.
Elanco will support Rural Aid financially through annual donations and donation matching, team volunteering hours, and Elanco animal health product donations, as well as helping raise awareness of Rural Aid's services.
Rural Aid chief executive officer, John Warlters, noted the importance of partnering with businesses that understood the short and long game of natural disaster relief.
"While response and recovery are key, preparedness and prevention strategies are where real change occurs and the ongoing support of businesses like Elanco allows us to plan and invest to create meaningful change," he said.
Elanco general manager, Hendrik Van Der Walt (pictured with Mr Warlters), described Rural Aid as Australia's most trusted rural charity saying his company was proud to help it provide that support for communities battling the effects of natural disasters, including this year's eastern Australian floods.
Animal health products business Zoetis has reached its goal of raising $100,000 for the Beyond Blue Support Service for good mental health and reduce suicide rates across rural Australia.
Every year since 2016, Zoetis has partnered with Beyond Blue to support the mental health of those living in rural and regional Australia, donating $5 from each sale of livestock, pig and poultry vaccines and drenches up to $100,000.
In 2022 Zoetis again reached its yearly goal of bringing its total donationed to the support service to $700,000.
"It's a great honour for us to once again achieve our fundraising goal with Beyond Blue for this great initiative," said Zoetis senior vice president and Australia and New Zealand cluster lead.
"We recognise the importance of improving mental health, reducing the stigma around mental health and tackling the tragedy of suicide, which disproportionately affects people in regional and rural areas."
Remoteness was a major risk factor contributing to suicide and the likelihood that someone would die by suicide appeared to rise the further away from a city they lived.
Trans-Tasman specialist milk business A2 Milk Company has received approval to export its A2 Platinum infant milk formula to the US to help restock America's deleted nutritional dairy powder stocks.
The company had previously committed to supplying up to 9 million cans from its Synlait plant in New Zealand by June 30 next year, if required, however, to date the US Food and Drug Administration's market approval runs out in January.
A2 Milk said while the US represented a significant opportunity to develop its brand, it expected sales would be significantly below its manufacturing capacity because America was a highly competitive market.
Although A2 has sold its liquid milk in the US for seven years, it was difficult predict the success of its infant milk formula now it had a chance to get a foot in the door.
West Australia's big bulk grain handler and marketer, CBH Group, has appointed logistics and infrastructure specialist, Michael Byrne, as a new independent director, replacing Alan Mulgrew who retires after eight years on its board.
Mr Byrne is currently a director of National Intermodal Corporation, Sydney Airport Aviation Alliance, Ausgrid, NSW Ports and Peel Ports UK and a former managing director of transportation and logistics company, Toll Group.
CBH chairman, Simon Stead, said Mr Byrne would broaden the skills and experience of the board, bringing significant strategic, operational and marketing experience from his background.
He officially joins the board after its February 17 annual general meeting ratifies his appointment.
NSW Hunter Valley-based mutual banks Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent have received shareholder approval to merge, creating one of Australia's leading customer-owned finance entities.
Both organisations gained well above the required 75 per cent "yes" threshold to support the amalgamation.
The merger is planned to come into effect on March 1, following final regulatory approvals.
The new organisation, Newcastle Greater Mutual Group, will have more than $20 billion in total assets and 600,000 customers.
Wayne Russell, the current Greater Bank chairman, will head the new board with current Newcastle Permanent chief executive officer, Bernadette Inglis, becoming group CEO.
Mr Russell said bringing together the two brands under the one merged entity secures the future of mutual banking in regional NSW.
The new group's headquarters and customer contact centres will continue to be Hunter-based and both bank names and services remain independent of each other.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
