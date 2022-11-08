Strong climate reality check delivered on livestock

IT took Jason Strong to bring the debate back to some sort of reality.
Yes, first world countries could charge full steam ahead tailoring their own food production systems to meet climate change goals, but unless it was done properly, it would be the still developing nations that would suffer, he said.
Speaking at the TropAg international tropical agriculture conference in Brisbane, the managing director of Meat and Livestock Australia said it was unreasonable to expect food production and distribution systems developed over centuries to be rapidly re-shaped without potentially damaging consequences.
Foremost in his thinking was the global population is likely to top 9.8 billion by 2050, a staggering increase of 1.81 billion compared to today's numbers.
That would require a significant increase in food production, major inroads into reducing food waste, and reducing currently increasing global poverty levels.
"Sustainable food production systems tied to climate are an absolute priority and Australia's red meat industry is an excellent example of that," Mr Strong said, pointing to the sector's commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.
MORE READING
"One of the things that really strikes me is the incredibly privileged position of developed countries and how decisions to adapt and scale back food production can be justified," he said.
"The reality is if food production is decreased, it may tick all the boxes for that country to meet its climate obligations, but it also results in a surplus of commodities very quickly becoming a deficit.
"These things are not mutually exclusive.
"We're not going to solve climate by disadvantaging other countries that have built their systems based on those surpluses.
"This is going to take an extremely sophisticated approach and a recognition of potentially huge knock-on impacts."
Mr Strong said the Australian livestock industry was in a particularly valuable position, partly because it was less impacted by regulation than European Union countries.
"The four or five year run-up we've had means we have a far better understanding of the issues and have been able to make much more progress," he said.
"Let's embrace the opportunity to be productive and profitable, have intergenerational sustainability and leave the environment in better shape.
"There's no reason why we cannot continue to do these three things."
More than a 1000 people representing 53 countries attended TropAg, a biennial three day international conference jointly organised by the University of Queensland and the Queensland Government through the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.