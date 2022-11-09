Aussie farmers are anchored to their land and rarely move.
Farming is officially the most stay-at-home occupation in the nation where about half the population shifts address every five years.
Giving the nature of the job, you would expect farmers are especially tied to their land, but not all farmers are the same.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, graziers are the least likely of all farmers to move while croppers are more mobile.
The ABS has crunched more numbers from the 2021 Census which asked the question on where people lived five years before?
It found the occupation most likely not to have moved were farmers, as most would expect.
More than 80 per cent of "mixed crop and livestock farmers" were at the same address as they were five years before.
That percentage for croppers was about 70pc.
Defence Force members are the most mobile, more than 81pc had moved in the five years before 2021.
The median age of "non-movers" like farmers was 49, while the median age for movers was 33.
The 2021 Census data revealed more people are moving to Queensland from other states and territories than to anywhere else in Australia.
In the five years before the 2021 Census, Queensland continued to record the largest net gain with more than 100,000 people moving from a different state or territory, followed by Tasmania and the ACT.
The biggest loss of population came from NSW with more than 102,000 people moving out of the state, while just under 10,000 people left Victoria.
Census program manager Mark Harding said 53pc of the population did not move home in the last five years. Of those who did move the majority (87pc) moved within the same state. Only one in 10 moved to a different state.
"The median age of people who moved within Australia between 2016 and 2021 was 33 years old, and they were more likely to rent than non-movers.
"Conversely, the median age of non-movers was 49 years old, and they were more likely to own their house outright or with a mortgage.
"This data suggests that people are moving for housing suitability and affordability as well as employment opportunities and then settling down later in life."
As has already been documented, the Census also recorded a jump in people moving out of capital cities compared to previous Censuses.
Over the five-year period to 2021, there was a net loss of 160,100 people from Australia's capital cities.
This was a significantly greater loss than in 2016 and 2011, where there was a net loss of 43,000 people and 72,200 people, respectively.
The flow of people moving out of capital city areas to regional areas intensified during COVID-19.
Of the people who changed address between 2016 and 2021, the majority (87pc) moved within the same state or territory.
Only one in 10 moved to a different state.
Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, and Geelong welcomed the most new arrivals for regional areas.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
