MEXICO is poised to push ahead with its controversial proposed ban on the importation of genetically modified (GM) corn.
The Central American nation hit the headlines in 2020 when it announced it would look to phase out both GM corn imports and the use of the herbicide glyphosate.
Mexican officials said they were concerned about the negative impacts GM corn would have on rare indigenous varieties of corn, while they pointed to research claiming glyphosate has health risks as the rationale for phasing out the herbicide.
However, last year there were reports from Reuters that Mexico would not impose restrictions on GM corn imports from its northern neighbour, the US and it was widely considered the proposed move would fade into obscurity.
This school of thought may now well be off the mark, with another Reuters report said Mexico was looking at direct deals with non-GM producers in the US, Argentina and Brazil to help secure sufficient stocks of non-GM corn.
The Mexican agriculture minister was also quoted as saying the 2024 ban on GM corn was not likely to be amended.
The market remains cynical, with many social media commentators suggesting Mexico, one of the world's largest importers of corn, would struggle to find sufficient imports, especially for its livestock sector, without buying GM.
However, the Mexican government believes attempts to ramp up domestic production to reduce reliance on imports would help cut reliance on imported GM product.
In particular it is looking to boost its yellow corn production, for use in the livestock sector, with farmers getting access to free fertiliser and subsidised irrigation.
These measures are part of a generous government scheme to boost self-sufficiency in corn, which plant scientists believe had its origins in modern-day Mexico up to 7000 years ago.
Any potential move to ban GM exports has the potential to cause a major trade row between Mexico and the US, with US farmers already mobilising a potential challenge to the Mexican plan on the grounds of the free trade agreement between the two countries.
GM cultivars currently make up by far the majority of plantings not only in the US but in other major American corn exporting nations such as Brazil and Argentina, with GM varieties making up over 90 percent of plantings.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
