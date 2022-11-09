THE WET spring and potential for further rain into the harvest period has Aussie grain growers on high alert about the risks of bogging equipment in paddocks.
The topic has attracted great interest among growers.
Last week Birchip Cropping Group hosted an event at Warracknabeal designed to give practical tips to growers and contractors about safety when unbogging vehicles and equipment, with a huge crowd in excess of 550 in attendance.
John Johnson, global business manager with recovery equipment manufacturer Black Snake Strops, said it was important people had a clear plan when contending with bogged equipment to help them get gear out efficiently and most of all, safely.
Here are some of his top tips for those finding themselves in a sticky situation in the paddock.
1. Keep on the straight and narrow
"Always work in straight lines when conducting a rescue," Mr Johnson said.
"Don't use recovery strops in any other configuration other than a straight line pull," he said.
He said working on other angles heightened the risk of failure either to the recovery equipment or to the machinery involved in the rescue.
2. Maintain your recovery equipment
Mr Johnson said having well maintained recovery equipment was a must for safety.
He said if there was any sign of wear and tear on a strop, such as exposed inner core, broken core fibres, or the presence of foreign matter penetrating the rubber casing farmers should not attempt a recovery.
Mr Johnson said farmers could maintain their equipment by cleaning rubber casing with a pressure washer.
"The rubber casing for heavy duty strops is a minimum 10mm thick and will provide adequate protection for the internal fibres from contaminants, water, chemicals and UV exposure," he said
As a temporary solution he said if the rubber casing was damaged, temporary repair can be achieved with PVC tape, duct tape, heavy fabric backed or rubber backed tape.
3. Know your limits
Mr Johnson said recovery equipment was not designed for multiple uses in a short space of time.
"Strops take some time to fully recoil after use so don't just go back in immediately if you don't get your equipment out straight away.
He also said it was important to check the strop to see if was sound after each recovery attempt.
4. Keep it smooth
Mr Johnson said a smooth, even acceleration with the pulling vehicle was the best recipe for success.
"Jerking, when you have an uneven acceleration, can create high shock loads so make sure you're moving nice and steadily."
5. Assume the worst
Mr Johnson said the best way to keep safe was to always plan for the worst case scenario.
"It's common sense but never stand on, over, under or anywhere near the strop when you're trying to get equipment out."
"Always assume an item, such as shackles or connectors, could fail and position yourself so you're safe if that does happen."
6. No tag, no use
Mr Johnson said all his company's strops had plastic ID tags.
He said if a strop didn't have an ID tag people should not use it.
"If you don't have a tag just take the equipment out of use until you get it serviced and rechecked."
"You should get your recovery equipment checked by an accredited specialist regularly, it is not hard and it ensures the gear will be safe to use when you need it."
7. Colour coordination
Mr Johnson said keeping specialised recovery equipment stored in its own spot, separate to normal towing gear made it easier to find when needed.
He said one approach used in a mining operation in Central Queensland was to have all the recovery gear painted a bright pink.
"You can then easily and quickly identify you've got the gear you need for the job."
8. Bogs ain't bogs
While Mr Johnson said there was standardised weight ratings for recovery equipment, he said farmer needed to factor in how seriously machinery was stuck.
"It's not just apples with apples, there is a big difference between having your wheels slipping a little and being bogged up to the axles and the equipment requirements will alter accordingly."
"What works well in getting something lightly bogged out may not be the case when a header is bogged to the axles."
9. Get to the point
Mr Johnson said while machinery may have nominated towing points that was not necessarily the best recovery point.
"Make sure you are not putting unnecessary stress on the machinery and look up the recommended recovery point, as recovery and towing are two different things," he said.
10. Know when to fold 'em
Mr Johnson said although harvest was a high pressure environment with time of the essence sometimes the best course of action was to pause.
"If things aren't working out, don't try and force it, take a break and have a think if you need to try something different, it may take a bit of time but not as much as causing further damage by pushing things too hard."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
