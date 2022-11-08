Farmers urged to apply for $10k soil testing grant

FARMERS are being urged to access more than $54 million in funding set aside by the federal government to help farmers access low-cost soil testing.
Landholders can receive up to $275 per sampling site, capped at $10,000 per business, along with a government-funded soil extension officer to interpret the results, in exchange for sharing the information with a national soil database to help other farmers and inform future soil policy.
The soil Monitoring Incentives Program allows farmers to benchmark the carbon or organic matter of their farm soil and also contribute to Emissions Reduction Fund projects.
Southern Cross University will run the soil sampling initiative and log the data for others to use through the Australian National Soil Information System (ANSIS).
Southern Cross project officer Debbe Allen said currently there was not enough quality data to make confident recommendations and compared to the rest of the world, Australia was decades behind in soil data.
"It's really important we get farmers from across the country involved, and lots of them, so that in future those making policy decisions around soils will have relevant data for informed decisions," Ms Allen said.
"It might cost farmers a little more money, but it might also save them significantly on ameliorants, if they know what nutrients their pastures and crops can already access below the top 10cm layer."
Southern Cross University is also looking for qualified agronomists across the country with soil sampling experience to come on board to assist with delivering this program.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the increased data availability and understanding of soil conditions would help Australia make better evidence-based decisions, inform policy and deliver more effective outcomes.
"Healthy soil underpins Australia's natural landscapes and our high-quality, sustainable agriculture industry," Mr Watt said.
"We recognise that without intervention, reduced soil quality and function impacts our economy, environment, food security and way of life."
For more information on the program visit scu.edu.au/pilot-soils-program, email soiltest@scu.edu.au or phone 02 6620 3489.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.