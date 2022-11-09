Two auctions will be held at Penola's RSL tomorrow (Friday) to sell farms on the South Australian/Victorian border.
The Coles district properties will be offered at auction one after the other even they are nine kilometres apart.
Hodges (266 hectares, 657 acres) has historically been used as a prime lamb breeding and finishing property with the potential for cropping.
Woodebo (502ha, 1240 acres) is currently used as a self replacing Merino and first cross breeding enterprise.
Both auctions are being run by TDC Livestock and Property.
Hodges offers medium loam soils over clay scattered with gums grading to heavy black loam with depth over an original square mile block.
Located in the Maaoupe area, the property is 30km from Penola.
The mix of soils with their carpet of clover and Phalaris, allows Hodges to have long season of growth.
The property is well serviced for stock water with both a solar pump and electric pump ensuring security during summer months.
MORE READING: AWI director lists showpiece fine wool farm for sale.
Hodges has a three-stand woolshed with partially covered steel yards.
There is also a three-bedroom home with irrigated lawns and a three bay high clearance shed with enclosed workshop.
For more information contact Tom Pearce 0427 642138 or Mark De Garis 0428 372124.
Woodebo features gentle undulation with trees scattered throughout.
Again 30km from Penola, the property features medium loam over clay grading to warmer soils and established and fertilised pastures.
The property has been held by the vendor's family since 1964.
The property is well fenced with a stock trough system in place.
There are about 56ha of pines planted with some close to harvest.
With this comes the 124Ml water licence allowing for future development.
Woodebo offers a four-bedroom stone home with two bathrooms and an in-ground pool plus tennis court.
The four-stand woolshed has partial undercover steel yards with room for a sheep handler.
There is a new steel frame machinery shed, high clearance shed and two bay garage with enclosed workshop plus further sundry shedding.
Again, contact Mr Pearce or Mr De Garis for more information.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.