THE POWERFUL La Nina / Indian Ocean Dipole negative combination has contributed to Australia's second wettest month on record.
The Bureau of Meteorology last week confirmed on a national level that October was the second wettest month ever recorded, while it broke the all-time record for NSW, Victoria and large parts of the nation's agricultural heartland in the Murray-Darling Basin.
The Bureau said the heavy rain, driven by the conducive climate drivers, had fallen over a prolonged period with multiple rain-bearing events.
A feature of the wet October was the wide geographic area where records were smashed.
Moree, in northern NSW, recorded 212mm, its wettest October ever, while Renmark, 171mm, smashed its all-time wettest month record, fuelled by a 96mm dump towards the end of the month.
Towns in north central Victoria, such as Bendigo and Shepparton, also broke records, while in the Riverina Griffith experienced its wettest ever October.
The rain was not confined to the mainland, with centres in northern Tasmania also tallying their highest totals ever for the month.
Meanwhile, the Bureau said the La Nina event in the Pacific is continuing, with atmospheric and oceanic indicators still above thresholds.
In the Indian Ocean, the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) persists, although there are signs it is decaying.
The Bureau said that while - for the first time since June - the latest weekly value of the IOD index was neutral, cloud and rainfall patterns remain typical of a negative IOD.
Models used by the Bureau indicate that the IOD pattern is likely to return to neutral during December, consistent with the typical timing of an IOD breakdown.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.