No barrier to formation of Cattle Australia as legal challenge falls flat

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
Cattle Producers Association has been forced to walk away from claims it has blocked the formation of the new grassfed body Cattle Australia.

DISAFFECTED beef organisation Cattle Producers Association has been forced to walk away from claims it had successfully blocked the formation of new national grassfed body Cattle Australia.

