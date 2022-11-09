No barrier to formation of Cattle Australia as legal challenge falls flat

DISAFFECTED beef organisation Cattle Producers Association has been forced to walk away from claims it had successfully blocked the formation of new national grassfed body Cattle Australia.
In a joint media release issued by Cattle Producers Association and Creevey Horrell Lawyers on Tuesday, lawyer Dan Creevey claimed an order from Justice Brown in the Supreme Court of Queensland prevented CCA from proceeding with the formation of Cattle Australia until a hearing was held on November 29-30.
However, Cattle Producers Association and Creevey Horrell Lawyers have been forced to walk away from that claim, saying the statement was incorrect.
Adding the embarrassment is the offending media release was still on the CPA website on Wednesday afternoon, without the publication of the correcting information.
A media statement jointly issued by joint CPA and CHL on Wednesday said the statement was untrue. "A previous version of this article contained information that was incorrect," Mr Creevey says. "The proceeding between Cattle Producers Australia and Cattle Council of Australia is set down for a hearing on 29-30 November 2022. In the meantime, Cattle Council of Australia is not prevented from progressing with its plans for the formation of the Cattle Australia."
On Tuesday Mr Creevey wrongly claimed the order from Justice Brown prevented CCA from proceeding with the formation of Cattle Australia until the hearing was held on November 29-30.
YESTERDAY'S ARTICLE:
CCA president Lloyd Hick said Cattle Council of Australia attended a the hearing in the Supreme Court of Queensland on November 8 where the applicants Cattle Producers Australia and Loretta Carroll represented by Creevey Horrell Lawyers attempted to restrain CCA from implementing the reforms recommended by the Grass-Fed Cattle Industry Restructure Steering Committee.
"CPA had now twice backed down on seeking an injunction they falsely claimed was ordered by the court," Mr Hick said.
"The orders agreed between the barristers before the court at yesterday's hearing, which are yet to be made by the court, impose no restraint on CCA, now known as Cattle Australia continuing to implement the reform process - including the current election process.
"Let's be clear here. CPA wants to retain the old structure.
"After years of discussion and over half a million dollars spent on the reform process, CPA and Ms Carroll, at the eleventh hour, want to derail a process that has the overwhelming support of the industry.
"We are frustrated that resources intended to progress the interests of cattle producers are being wasted on unnecessary legal actions based on unfounded accusations of impropriety.
Mr Hick said CPA failed to back up its public statements with evidence.
"CPA has not offered one statement as to what in the Cattle Australia constitution they object to, yet they object," Mr Hick said.
"CCA calls on all industry participants to put aside short-sighted, self-interested politics and embrace the legacy that is now available by implementing the democratic reform process.
"I urge all grass-fed cattle producers to get behind the reforms and reject the false and improper messages CPA issue."
